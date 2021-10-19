Make these 5 yoga poses your BFF to transform from head to toe

If there’s any problem, there’s ONLY one solution – YOGA! Right, aren’t we? Well, we all know that yoga is a one-stop remedy when it comes to any kind of health trouble. It could be anything from physical, mental or even cosmetic issues. This exercise form has the solution for everything under the sun. All you should know is which yoga pose to perform to get the desired results.

It’s festive time and everyone is gearing up for it, but one thing that no one is paying heed to is that when you don’t feel fit inside, no beauty or weight loss solution will work.

To look and feel beautiful, you have to work on yourself inside out, so that it can show up without any extra effort. For that, there is nothing better than yoga.

To help you through this transformation, we’ve also zeroed in on some yoga poses that will do it all. From weight loss, glowing skin, mental calm to great hair – these yoga poses will offer you all this and much more.

HERE WE PRESENT TO YOU FIVE YOGA POSES THAT WILL HELP YOU TRANSFORM

1. SHIRSHASANA AKA HEAD-STAND

If bad hair days, pale skin, and stress are becoming a part and parcel of your life, you are in serious trouble. Unfortunately, getting them off our backs isn’t also that easy. But if you do yoga, to be precise, if you do sirsasana or a headstand every single day, all these three problems can be resolved in a month’s time.

That’s because this pose helps to send more blood to your head. And we all know that our brain is the nerve center of our body. Also, when proper blood flow reaches the scalp, it also helps in the rejuvenation of hair follicles, which means beautiful and luscious hair.

Enhanced blood flow also means better oxidation, which further means better skin. And if you can manage this pose, there’s no one who can stop you from getting fit!

2. BHUJANGASANA AKA COBRA POSE

A bad posture, obesity, and a stiff body – all these can’t give you the personality that you desire. Even the Roberto Cavallis of the world can’t make you look like a million bucks. But if you correct them all, who needs Cavalli, right? You can take the help of the simplest of all yoga poses to lose weight and to correct that slouch.

Cobra pose is undoubtedly the most versatile yoga pose of them all. It works on all aspects of your body. Yes, it tones you from head to toe, and helps in the rejuvenation of your body.

According to yoga expert Grand Master Akshar, the cobra pose is a back-bending pose that is considered to be one of the best asanas to get a flat stomach and toned back. It helps in strengthening and elongating the core. This asana also burns unwanted stomach fat, as it stretches abdominal muscles to make them super tight.

3. SARVANGASANA AKA SHOULDER-STAND

Hey! Stop judging us. We know it looks a little edgy, but it is not. A few days of practice and there will be no looking back. And once you get to know the benefits sarvangasana has in store for you, it will be hard to stay away from it.

We all know that the major reason for weight gain is slow metabolism. Thanks to sarvangasana, you can now boost that as well to aid superfast weight loss.

Plus, if you really need to work on your posture, especially your lower body, nothing can beat sarvangasana. It also helps you in building better core strength that ultimately aids in enhancing your overall fitness.

Grand Master Akshar says that “Sarvangasana practice on a daily basis improves digestion, boosts metabolism, improves the respiratory system, regulates blood circulation, and is also good for thyroid issues.”

4. SURYA NAMASKAR AKA SUN SALUTATION

Well, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput – surya namaskar is the secret of every B-town beauty. Here’s why:

It works on your overall body

Helps in weight loss

Tightens and tones muscles

Improves blood circulation

Great for skin, as it makes you sweat like crazy

Improves flexibility

And the list goes on and on and on….

5. CHAKRASANA AKA WHEEL POSE

If you want to flatten your belly, shape your butt, and tone your arms and oblique real quick, the wheel pose is your go-to pose. FYI, beginners and people with backaches should maintain distance from this pose, as it can have implications. But anyone else who believes in quick gains – make chakrasana your BAE.

It stretches your core to the fullest, arching your back and squeezing your glutes.

If you are a fan of ab exercises, give the wheel pose a try, and we bet you won’t be able to stop yourself.

If you are a beginner, ensure you do all these yoga poses under expert guidance. You can do as many reps as your body allows. If you are already a yogini, you can do:

4 to 5 holds of headstand. Hold it for at least 20 seconds.

15 to 20 reps of cobra pose. Hold each pose for 5 seconds.

15 to 20 reps of shoulder stand. Hold each pose for 10 seconds.

Try doing a surya namaskar marathon. Time yourself and see how many surya namaskars you can do in 5 minutes. Then, rest for 1 minute and repeat it 5 times. If you are doing a marathon, you can skip other poses.

4 to 5 holds of the wheel pose. Hold it for at least 20 seconds, maximum up to 30 seconds.

Complement this routine with a clean diet for just a month and see the results!

So, your transformation guide is ready. Are you?

