Malaika Arora shares ways to improve the health of lungs in new video. Seen yet?

Malaika Arora is a true fitness enthusiast. The actor has lately been sharing a lot of exercises that help with the lung capacity. As India fights the second wave of Covid, which affects the lungs the most, it is of utmost importance that we take care of our lungs and do as many exercises as possible to keep them healthy.

Malaika recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a video that indicates how healthy your lungs are. The clip that we are talking about had a pair of lungs with a circle drawn around them and a ball moving on the circumference of the circle. The actor explained how the test works with the caption of the clip.

The text read, "Hold your breath for the red ball to spin 2 times, which is normal lungs, 5 rounds are strong lungs, 10 are superhuman lungs (sic)." This meant that if you were able to hold your breath while the ball completed two rounds around the lungs, you have normal lungs. But if you were able to hold your breath for 5 rounds, you have strong lungs and if it was 10 rounds, you have extremely healthy lungs. Malaika also asked fans to practise this every day as it improves the health of the lungs.

Malaika Arora shares exercises to keep lungs healthy (Instagram story/ malaikaaroraofficial)

This is not the first time that Malaika has shared something like this. Not long ago, the actor posted a clip on Instagram demonstrating the correct way to perform Anulom Vilom in order to improve lung capacity.

The acthas also been sharing a lot of fitness posts lately that show how exercise can be done at home without using any equipment. With the gyms shut at the moment, these clips help a lot. Check out some of them:

Have you been doing deep breathing exercises to keep your lungs healthy?

