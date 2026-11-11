Managing blood sugar in the morning: Doctor shares what to eat, drink and do after breakfast

Mornings begin with a rush, make it in time to office, and you may end up following an unhealthy routine, because it is convenient and quicker. Some habits may feel normal because you have grown accustomed to them, such as having a cup of sweet tea or making certain breakfast choices. But when it comes to hormonal health, especially blood sugar regulation, you need to be careful of certain habits.

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Dr Seema Daksh, consultant endocrinologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, revealed what to consider when choosing breakfast and how your morning habits can influence blood sugar levels.

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Why can blood sugar be higher in the morning?

If you have diabetes, you may notice that your blood sugar is elevated when you wake up, even though you have not eaten overnight. Dr Daksh attributed this to a possible effect of the dawn phenomenon.

“In the early morning hours, the body releases hormones such as cortisol and growth hormone that help prepare us to wake up. These hormonal changes can increase glucose production by the liver and temporarily reduce insulin sensitivity. In people with diabetes, where insulin production or action is impaired, this can translate into higher fasting glucose,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} For those with diabetes who wake up to a high blood sugar reading, the expert clarified that it does not necessarily mean that they ate something wrong the night before; it may be linked to the dawn phenomenon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For those with diabetes who wake up to a high blood sugar reading, the expert clarified that it does not necessarily mean that they ate something wrong the night before; it may be linked to the dawn phenomenon. {{/usCountry}}

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What should your morning beverage be?

The issue is not whether you should choose tea or coffee, but what you add to these beverages and eat alongside them. The endocrinologist cautioned against pairing sweetened tea or coffee with biscuits, as sugar and refined carbohydrates can cause a rapid rise in blood glucose, especially on an empty stomach. You do not necessarily need to give up tea or coffee; instead, reduce added sugar and be careful of what accompanies your drink.

What should your breakfast be?

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Add eggs to your breakfast.

Indian breakfasts are often dominated by carbohydrates, such as bread, parathas, fruit juice, sweetened cereals and large portions of refined grains.

The doctor recommended opting for a balanced breakfast instead of a carbohydrate-heavy meal. Eggs, paneer, curd, sprouts, besan or moong chilla, grilled vegetables, nuts and appropriately portioned whole grains are some options. Protein and fibre can make the meal more filling and help moderate the glucose response.

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Similarly, she recommended eating fruits whole instead of juicing them, as whole fruits retain fibre and generally produce a more gradual rise in blood sugar.

What should you do after eating breakfast?

Even a brief walk can help. Dr Daksh said, “Even incorporating walking and avoiding prolonged sitting after meals can help muscles utilise glucose and reduce post-meal glucose excursions. Regular physical activity also improves insulin sensitivity over time.”

This means that if your morning involves breakfast followed immediately by sitting in a car, at a desk, or on the sofa for several hours, try building some movement into that period.

Finally, the expert highlighted the importance of sleep, as inadequate or disrupted sleep can affect glucose regulation, appetite and metabolic health. Getting adequate sleep the night before is therefore an important part of a healthy morning routine. But it is also vital to note that there is no single perfect routine for everything.

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Dr Daksh concluded, "Rather than following social-media rituals or ‘glucose hacks,’ focus on sustainable basics: adequate sleep, a balanced breakfast, fewer refined carbohydrates and sugary drinks, regular exercise and medications taken as prescribed.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.