Maryland doctor explains ‘beard burn’: How a kiss can turn into an itchy nightmare

A kiss is arguably one of the most wholesome physical acts of love that a couple can share. It has been defined by writers and poets in countless ways through the ages, yet for a couple of lovebirds, the experience is usually indescribable. When it comes to a kiss, unkempt beards can have unintended effects. (Pexel)

The lack of novelty in the act does not make it basic; rather, it transforms it into a universal symbol. However, even such beauty is not completely free from hazards in its aftermath in terms of the health of the individuals involved.

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist answers 13 questions about drinking tea: Effects on health, how much to drink, and more

If one partner has a beard, sometimes the other can develop rashes after making out. As Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anaesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained in an Instagram post on January 10, the condition is known as beard burn.

Cause and effect of beard burn

“One moment you are sharing a kiss, the next, you have a burning, itchy rash on your face,” is how Dr Sood described the experience of getting a beard burn.

The condition happens when coarse facial hair rubs against the skin and leaves it “red, dry and painfully irritated.”

In some cases, the effects can be much worse. According to Dr Sethi, beard burns can sometimes cause breaks in the skin, which increases the risk of infections like impetigo, a highly contagious condition that spreads easily.

How to avoid beard burn

Beard burn is extremely preventable if beards are kept both clean and soft, stated Dr Sethi.

In the caption of his post, he shared four ways to soothe the sting, which as listed as follows:

Moisturise: A light, non-greasy moisturiser calms redness and protects the skin’s barrier.

Hydrate the Beard: Oils or conditioners soften those bristles, so they’re gentler on the skin.

Trim & Tidy: Shorter, softer hair equals less irritation.

Stay Fresh: Keep the beard clean and bacteria-free with regular washing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.