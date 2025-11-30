How to remove facial hair naturally: Dermatologist talks about 6 safe, gentle, and effective methods to try

Facial hair removal is a common beauty concern for many people, and while waxing and threading are painful techniques of removing facial hair, chemical treatments might not suit your skin. On the other hand, laser techniques come with a price tag attached. Fortunately, several home remedies can help reduce or remove facial hair gradually and safely. Expert talks on tips on how to remove your facial hair naturally(Pexels)

Dr Gagan Raina, Cosmetologist and Aesthetic Medicine Specialist, Arisia Skin Clinic, tells HT ShopNow, “Facial hair, once a hush-hush conversation, is now being addressed holistically. People are not just talking about removing, but managing it to grow finer, softer, and slower.”

Home remedies to remove facial hair naturally

Try these at-home facial hair reduction tips which combine nature’s most effective ingredients and modern understanding of skin biology, according to the expert:

1. Papaya and Turmeric Mixture

Raw papaya contains an enzyme called papain that gently disrupts the protein structure at the base of fine hair. This may help weaken hair follicles and slow regrowth. Dr Raina insists on pairing it with wild turmeric. “The anti-inflammatory benefits of kasturi turmeric and papaya encourage the follicle to weaken over time, naturally, and without irritation”, she suggests.

How to use:

Mash a few pieces of raw papaya.

Add a pinch of turmeric.

Mix well and apply to the face.

Massage gently and leave it for 15 minutes.

Rinse with warm water.

This method is gentle enough for weekly use.

2. Oatmeal and Banana Scrub

An oatmeal and banana scrub is a calming scrub that helps loosen surface-level hair, while banana softens the skin, Dr Raina shares. This combination is suitable for sensitive skin and also makes the regrowth appear lighter and more refined.

How to use:

Mash one ripe banana.

Add 1–2 tablespoons of oatmeal and mix it well.

Apply the scrub and massage in circular motions for 10–15 minutes.

Rinse with warm water.

This scrub helps remove fine hair and leaves the skin smooth and moisturised.

3. Turmeric and Aloe Vera Paste

A simple layer of aloe gel infused with a pinch of kasturi turmeric is all the skin needs, says Dr Raina. She asserts that turmeric's anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties are believed to slow hair growth when used regularly. “Pairing it with aloe vera would calm your skin and give you glowing skin, she mentions.

How to use:

Mix 1–2 teaspoons of turmeric powder with aloe vera gel to form a thick paste.

Apply the mixture evenly to areas with unwanted hair.

Leave it on for 15–20 minutes, or until it dries.

Rinse with warm water while gently rubbing in circular motions.

Used consistently, this remedy may help thin hair over time and brighten the skin.

4. Sugar and Lemon Exfoliating Mask

This traditional remedy acts like a very gentle, natural wax. For those who prefer removing hair from the root, a soft sugar–lemon 'clean wax' can be used.” It lifts hair without harsh chemicals, and the citric acid subtly brightens the skin”, she says. Dr Raina adds that sugar helps pull hair when it dries, and lemon naturally lightens facial hair while cleansing the skin.

How to use:

Mix 2 tablespoons of sugar with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and a few drops of water.

Apply the mixture to the skin in the direction of hair growth.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water while scrubbing gently.

This method may gradually reduce hair when used 2–3 times a week.

5. Chickpea Flour (Besan) Mask

Chickpea flour masks have long been used in traditional beauty routines to remove unwanted facial hair and cleanse the skin. Besan is known to reduce hair growth, giving you a naturally hair-free skin.

How to use:

Mix 2 tablespoons of chickpea flour with 1 tablespoon of turmeric and enough milk or yoghurt to form a thick paste.

Apply the mask evenly over your face.

Let it dry for 20–30 minutes.

Rub off gently using your fingers before rinsing.

Regular use may help reduce fine hair and prevent new growth.

6. Thanaka powder and Kusuma Oil

Now, this one is the star of traditional beauty: Thanaka powder blended with Kusuma oil. Thanaka powder is made from ground bark of the Hesperethusa crenulata tree and is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, used for whitening, cooling, and softening. Whereas, Kusuma Oil (Safflower seed oil) is believed to weaken hair roots over time.

“It is a Burmese ritual for centuries. This duo is known to gradually slow hair regrowth when used consistently,” Dr Raina says. “When applied overnight, it creates an invisible veil of botanical actives that work on your hair growth while you sleep”, she tells.

How to use:

Mix 2 teaspoons Thanaka powder with 1 teaspoon Kusuma oil.

Make a smooth and creamy paste; ensure it's not runny.

Add a few drops of oil if the mixture feels dry.

Spread a thin, even layer onto the area you want the hair to be removed from.

Rinse off with lukewarm water and pat your skin dry.

Regular use may result in slower hair growth, and the skin might become smooth and soft.

Dr Raina further says that naturopathy recommends daily spearmint tea, flaxseeds, and soaked almonds to support balance. These simple habits can gently lower androgen activity, particularly for chin and jawline hair. Although these methods are effective, they cannot be swapped with the clinical techniques.

Similar articles for you:

Makeup forecast 2026: Minimal and natural looks will rule, say celebrity makeup artists

How to achieve the perfect eye makeup: A step-by-step guide to mastering the look

Spilling the tea on Nat Habit: Tikta Ubtan Face Wash and All-Day Malai Moisturiser, My honest review

Skincare tips for grooms to be: Pre-wedding tips to match your bride's glow on your big day

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.