Medical oncologist debunks 3 breastfeeding myths; explains how it does not prevent breast cancer

It is often said that breastfeeding protects women from the risk of breast cancer. While there is truth to some extent in the statement, it fails to make it clear that breastfeeding does not make a woman completely breast cancer-proof.

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When it comes to breastfeeding, some of the information that makes the rounds is research-based, while some is based on cultural beliefs, medical oncologist Dr Renu Mishra shared with HT Lifestyle.

She went on to debunk three myths surrounding breastfeeding, which are presented as follows.

Myth 1: If you breastfeed, you will not develop breast cancer

In the words of Dr Mishra, “Breastfeeding provides certain advantages when it comes to lowering the risk of breast cancer. However, it does not eliminate the chances of its occurrence.”

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{{^usCountry}} The oncologist pointed out that the risk of developing breast cancer is linked to several factors, including age, family history, genetic risk factors, hormonal exposure and lifestyle. Breastfeeding is one of the factors associated with a lower risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The oncologist pointed out that the risk of developing breast cancer is linked to several factors, including age, family history, genetic risk factors, hormonal exposure and lifestyle. Breastfeeding is one of the factors associated with a lower risk. {{/usCountry}}

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Studies have shown that longer cumulative breastfeeding duration is associated with greater protection from breast cancer, but they never eliminate the risk completely. At the same time, women who never breastfed have no reason to believe that they have a high breast cancer risk.

Dr Mishra cited two studies to support her statement. One is a meta-analysis published in The International Breastfeeding Journal on January 23, 2026, which examined 23 case-control studies and confirmed that women who had never breastfed had 40 percent greater chances of developing breast cancer compared to those who breastfed.

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The other is a major collaborative study published in The Lancet in 2002, which focused on 47 epidemiological studies conducted in 30 countries. It revealed that the relative risk of breast cancer decreased by 4.3 percent for every 12 months of breastfeeding, which showed that longer breastfeeding reduces the risk of getting breast cancer.

Breastfeeding is known to lower breast cancer risk, but not eliminate it.

Myth 2: Breastfeeding protects the breasts simply because milk is being produced

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The oncologist pointed out that the science behind this situation is a touch more complex than that. It is known that during pregnancy and breastfeeding, the cells responsible for producing milk grow and become functional in the breasts. Lactation also modifies hormonal patterns, which can influence the risk of breast cancer.

“For example, oestrogen and progesterone can influence the growth of cells within the breasts. Breastfeeding can potentially inhibit ovulation and reduce the number of menstrual cycles. A reduction in the number of cycles may result in less exposure to these hormones,” shared Dr Mishra.

Scientists are looking at how changes in breast tissue during pregnancy, breastfeeding and beyond can influence susceptibility to cancer. Dr Mishra noted that while these mechanisms can certainly be part of the explanation, no single mechanism can give us the full picture.

Myth 3: Women who cannot breastfeed are putting themselves at risk

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In the words of Dr Mishra, “This belief could bring about needless guilt, particularly among women who have to deal with difficult conditions during the postpartum period. Some may encounter issues with breast milk production, experience medical complications, return to work too early or be unable to breastfeed due to other health or personal reasons.”

The oncologist pointed out that not being able to breastfeed should not be something that a woman feels guilty about. When it comes to breast cancer risk, it is a complicated disease, and therefore, breastfeeding history alone cannot provide the answer to this question.

“Breastfeeding may have some protective effects, but it does not guarantee protection,” she stressed.

What should mothers keep in mind?

Dr Mishra stated that breastfeeding is beneficial for both mothers and their babies, but it should not deter women from focusing on other aspects of breast health.

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“Understanding how the body normally functions and being aware of any abnormal changes can help women seek timely medical assistance if required. Any new lumps, skin changes, changes in the shape of the breast or nipple, or abnormal breast discharge should not simply be attributed to breastfeeding or hormonal influences. Such changes must be examined by a doctor,” she noted.

Getting a consultation with a doctor can help one assess their own risk and plan for their long-term health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Renu Mishra is the Principal Consultant of Medical Oncology at Paras Health, Udaipur.