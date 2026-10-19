Breast cancer risk factors: Surgeon explains what women can and cannot control, from genetics and hormones to lifestyle choices

It is difficult to point to one specific cause of breast cancer, which is one of the most common types of cancer in women. According to surgeon Dr Tapti Sen, the disease develops through a combination of genetic, hormonal, environmental and lifestyle factors.

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“Over the last two decades, the number of breast cancer cases has increased significantly. While improved diagnostic facilities and greater awareness may have contributed to the rise in reported cases, the exact reasons behind this trend are not fully understood,” she shared with HT Lifestyle.

She further highlighted that in Asian countries, including India, breast cancer is also commonly seen in comparatively younger women than in Western countries, making awareness, timely evaluation and appropriate screening particularly important.

When it comes to the risk factors of cancer, there are some that women can control, and others that they cannot. Dr Sen differentiated between the two, which are presented as follows.

Breast cancer risk factors that are beyond our control 1. Age Age is one of the established risk factors for breast cancer, with the risk generally increasing as a woman gets older. However, younger women are not immune to the disease, cautioned Dr Sen.

2. Family history Family history and genetics can also play an important role. “Having a close blood relative, such as a mother, sister or daughter, who has had breast cancer can increase a woman's risk, particularly when the relative was diagnosed at a younger age,” stated Dr Sen.

“Certain inherited gene mutations, including BRCA1 and BRCA2, are also associated with a significantly higher risk of breast and ovarian cancers,” she added.