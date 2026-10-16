Men can get breast cancer too: Surgical oncologist explains the early signs and why they are often ignored

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women. As such, there is much discussion on the subject online. However, not much is said about the risk of the same disease in men. While the disease is far less common among men, the male sex is not immune from the disease, shared surgical oncologist Dr Tejas Prakash Vispute with HT Lifestyle.

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He highlighted that while some men may choose to brush aside a lump in their chest, sometimes it can be a warning sign that should not be ignored.

“Breast cancer is uncommon in men, which is precisely why many men may not think of it when they notice a change. This lack of awareness can delay evaluation and, consequently, diagnosis,” he stated. “Men have breast tissue too, and breast cancer can develop in this tissue.”

Cancer can develop in the breast tissue of men as well, shares Dr Vispute.

Early warning signs of breast cancer in men

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{{^usCountry}} There are a number of early warning signs of breast cancer in men, which are similar to those in women. “The most common warning sign is a firm lump, usually near the nipple,” noted Dr Vispute. The other signs which he shared are: Nipple pulling inward

Redness or scaling of the skin

Unusual discharge, particularly blood-stained discharge

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{{#usCountry}} There are a number of early warning signs of breast cancer in men, which are similar to those in women. “The most common warning sign is a firm lump, usually near the nipple,” noted Dr Vispute. The other signs which he shared are: Nipple pulling inward

Redness or scaling of the skin

Unusual discharge, particularly blood-stained discharge

Swelling under the arm {{/usCountry}}

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All the signs should prompt medical attention, noted the oncologist. “Not every lump is cancer; conditions such as gynecomastia are much more common in men. However, the only safe approach is to have a new or persistent change examined by a doctor,” he stressed.

The importance of not hesitating to get a check-up

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According to Dr Vispute, another reason men tend to present late is the hesitation surrounding a problem that is commonly associated with women.

“Some may feel embarrassed, assume it is hormonal, or simply wait for the lump to disappear,” he stated. “But there is no reason to feel uncomfortable seeking medical advice. Breast cancer in men is a medical condition, not a gender-specific disease. Male breast cancers are often hormone-positive and hence have a good prognosis.”

The good news that the oncologist shared is that evaluation is becoming more accessible.

“The message for men is simple: don’t dismiss a breast lump simply because you are male. Early attention can make an important difference in the cancer journey,” he noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Tejas Prakash Vispute is a Consultant in Surgical Oncology at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan. He has more than nine years of clinical experience.