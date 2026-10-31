MS Dhoni explains why fitness is more than just exercise, encourages Gen Z and Gen Alpha to invest in their long-term health

Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni has urged Gen Z and Gen Alpha to make physical activity a priority. Speaking at an event on October 24 alongside veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, Dhoni highlighted how modern lifestyles, changing food habits and reduced physical activity are affecting younger generations. (Also read: High AQI alert: From acne and premature ageing to hair fall, dermatologist shares 10 tips to protect your skin and hair )

MS Dhoni on changing food habits and sedentary lifestyles

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Dhoni pointed out that India's traditional carbohydrate-rich diet was suited to a time when daily routines involved more physical labour. However, younger generations continue to follow similar food habits despite being less active.

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“Our food culture, if you see, depending on where you come from, it is still carbohydrate-rich food. The reason for that was because in our daily lifestyle, physical hard work was on the higher side. Now, the same food has been transferred to the newer generation, but the kind of physical activity has gone down drastically,” Dhoni said.

"When we were growing up, the fast food culture had just come to India. Now, it is at its prime. So now again, sugary food and fried food, these are the two things which is not very good for you or not good for you, especially if you are not very active,” he said.

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Why Dhoni wants children to explore different sports

{{^usCountry}} Encouraging children to participate in school sports, Dhoni said trying different activities can help them discover their interests and abilities: "So what I would request them is, right from an early stage, when they are in school, participate in each and every sport. Whatever sport is happening in your school, participate in that. We don't know what you will be good at." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Encouraging children to participate in school sports, Dhoni said trying different activities can help them discover their interests and abilities: "So what I would request them is, right from an early stage, when they are in school, participate in each and every sport. Whatever sport is happening in your school, participate in that. We don't know what you will be good at." {{/usCountry}}

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He added that playing sports is not about becoming a professional athlete but about building habits that benefit people as they grow older: "But once you are above 30, 35, you will realize that the people who have done fitness before or played sports, they actually have a much better midlife. You need that strength."

Dhoni calls fitness an investment in yourself and family

Dhoni also stressed that staying fit helps people enjoy quality time with their families and remain active as they get older. he shared, "We all are worried about our parents. If I earn money, I can take care of my parents. If I earn money, I will take care of my wife and my sons, daughters, whoever. But the whole thing is, can you enjoy playing with your sons and daughters? For that, you need the physical fitness."

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He encouraged youngsters to dedicate an hour every day to their health and complement physical activity with mindful eating. “So the most important thing is to invest in themselves for the newer generation. You have to take out an hour. You can take out an hour in 24 hours.”

Concluding his message, Dhoni encouraged young people to take up recreational sports, highlighting the life skills they can develop through playing. "So my only request to them would be, take care of yourself. Even if you don't want to do it for yourself, do it for the people who are around you. Because that is the bare minimum that is needed."

He added, "Sports teaches you a lot. You know, at an early stage, it teaches you how to deal with failure. How to behave when you have won. Which basically means, how to be when you are successful."

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Through his message, Dhoni emphasised that fitness is not just about becoming an athlete. It is about making movement, sports and healthy habits a regular part of everyday life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.