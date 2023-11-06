National Cancer Awareness Day in India: All about the history and significance of the day

Cancer, one of the deadliest diseases in the world, has been on rise globally and in India. One in 10 Indians would develop cancer in their lifetime and one in 15 will die of it, said the International Agency for Research on Cancer’s (IARC) World Cancer Report released by the World Health Organization (WHO). Lifestyle factors play a major role in development of cancer. No surprise that breast cancer and colorectum cancer that are associated with being overweight, low physical activity, and sedentary lifestyle have been on rise. National Cancer Awareness Day in India is observed to spread awareness around the various types of cancer, the need to detect cancer early on, and the important lifestyle changes one must take to fight the disease. (Also read: First finger-prick test to detect early brain cancer recurrence)

National Cancer Awareness Day in India is celebrated on November 7 every year in India.(Pexels)

According to WHO, cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in any organ or tissue of the body and occurs when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably and even spread to other body parts (metastatic cancer). A second leading cause of death globally, lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancers are most common types of cancers in men. Breast, colorectal, lung, cervical and thyroid on the other affect women more.

Date of National Cancer Awareness Day in India

National Cancer Awareness Day in India is celebrated on November 7 every year in India to spread awareness around symptoms, severity and treatment of different kinds of cancer.

History of National Cancer Awareness Day in India

National Cancer Awareness Day was kickstarted by Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in India in September 2014. A committee was formed and November 7 was designated as the day for annual observance aiming to inform and educate masses about cancer, its treatment, and how early action can drastically improve survival rates.

Significance of National Cancer Awareness Day

More than 50% of cancer cases are in advanced stages when detected which can greatly affect chances of survival. However, early detection can help in full recovery. Spotting the cancer or pre-cancerous changes early with the help of various screening methods will allow time for efforts that can help slow down or prevent cancer development.

