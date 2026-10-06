Neck pain after hours on your laptop? Spine surgeon suggests simple workspace changes that may help

Looking down at your device for long periods can leave your neck in an awkward position. The strain becomes noticeable as you twist your neck or try to crack it for relief. Dr Zahir Abbas Merchant answered some relevant questions for us, sharing simple measures to reduce neck strain. He also addressed how to improve your workspace setup and prevent discomfort during long hours of screen use.ALSO READ: Cracking your neck when it feels stiff? Neurologist shares 9 signs when it can become serious

Why do devices cause neck and back problems?

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The problem lies not in your device but in how you position yourself while using it. Dr Merchant described, "Many people spend hours looking down at a screen without realizing it. This can cause muscle fatigue, stiffness, headaches, and neck pain that will not go away.”

He also pointed out that your neck is designed to support your head and allow movement, rather than remain fixed in one position for hours. When you keep your head tilted forward for prolonged periods, your neck muscles have to work harder to support it, which can cause the discomfort. The doctor warned people with existing neck and spinal problems.

Can it affect the shape of neck?

Dr Merchant also cautioned that maintaining poor posture for prolonged periods may affect the natural curve of your neck, adding to strain and discomfort.

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{{^usCountry}} “If you sit with poor posture, it can also affect the normal curve of your neck. Poor posture may not cause spinal problems on its own, but it can cause wear and discomfort.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If you sit with poor posture, it can also affect the normal curve of your neck. Poor posture may not cause spinal problems on its own, but it can cause wear and discomfort.” {{/usCountry}}

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How to adjust your workplace to reduce work strain?

Make sure your arms are supported and you are sitting comfortably.

Making your workspace more comfortable is one way to reduce strain. Dr Merchant suggested the following adjustments:

Position your laptop or monitor screen at eye level so you do not have to keep looking down.

Keep your back supported and arms in comfortable position

Keep feet flat on the floor.

Avoid sitting in the same position for too long.

How often should you take a break from sitting?

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The surgeon recommended getting up and moving every 30-40 minutes instead of sitting continuously for hours. Stand up, walk around, and gently move your neck and shoulders to reduce stiffness and strain.

When should you see a doctor for neck pain?

Neck stiffness after a long day may improve after rest and adjustments to posture. But Dr Merchant advised seeking medical attention if the pain persists or gets worse. Pain extending into the arms, or numbness, tingling, or weakness in the arms, also deserves medical evaluation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.