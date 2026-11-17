Have you ever noticed how, after a long day at work, hours of studying or an intense workout, you suddenly crave chocolate, biscuits or something sweet? While it may seem like a simple food craving or a lack of willpower, there is more happening behind the scenes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vinaya Bhandari, consultant neurologist and neuromuscular disorder specialist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, explains the science behind these cravings. (Also read: Lung cancer in non-smokers: Oncologist explains the possible risks of indoor air pollution and cooking fumes )

Why does the brain crave sugar?

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"The brain is one of the body's most energy-demanding organs. Although it accounts for only about 2% of body weight, it consumes approximately 20% of the body's energy at rest. Glucose is its primary source of fuel under normal conditions. However, feeling mentally tired does not necessarily mean that the brain is running out of glucose. The body has efficient mechanisms to maintain a relatively stable supply of glucose to the brain,” says Dr Bhandari.

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One of the important factors influencing appetite is ghrelin, commonly known as the hunger hormone. Produced mainly in the stomach, ghrelin signals the brain, particularly the hypothalamus, to stimulate hunger and food-seeking behaviour. Its levels generally rise before meals and fall after eating.

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{{^usCountry}} Another important hormone is leptin, which is produced mainly by fat cells and signals satiety. It helps regulate long-term energy balance and tells the brain when the body has had enough food. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another important hormone is leptin, which is produced mainly by fat cells and signals satiety. It helps regulate long-term energy balance and tells the brain when the body has had enough food. {{/usCountry}}

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"These hormones work together to regulate hunger and satiety. However, neither ghrelin nor leptin alone explains why we specifically crave sugary foods. The brain's reward system also plays an important role in determining our food preferences," explains Dr Bhandari.

Sweet foods activate the brain’s reward pathways, which may encourage cravings when concentration feels demanding.

The role of dopamine and mental fatigue

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Sweet foods activate the brain's reward pathways, involving dopamine, a chemical messenger associated with motivation, reward and learning. This is one reason why sugary foods can feel particularly appealing when we are mentally exhausted.

"When we are mentally fatigued, tasks that require sustained concentration and effort can feel increasingly demanding. As a result, we may become more inclined to seek immediate rewards or activities that offer instant gratification. Sweet foods can become particularly appealing because they activate the brain's reward pathways," says Dr Bhandari.

Research published in Trends in Cognitive Sciences (2025) also discusses how mental fatigue can increase the perceived effort involved in cognitive tasks and influence decision-making towards options that offer immediate rewards.

How stress and sleep deprivation influence sugar cravings

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Stress can add another layer to the relationship between the brain and food cravings. During stressful periods, the body releases cortisol, commonly known as the stress hormone. Dr Bhandari explains, "Stress can influence the way we respond to food. Cortisol plays a role in regulating appetite and metabolism, and in some individuals, prolonged stress may increase the tendency to reach for foods that are rich in sugar and fat. These foods may also provide a temporary sense of comfort or reward."

Sleep deprivation can further influence these mechanisms. Inadequate sleep may affect appetite-regulating hormones such as ghrelin and leptin, while also influencing the brain's reward responses. However, research findings on these hormonal changes are not entirely consistent.

Is sugar craving after exercise different?

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Interestingly, craving something sweet after physical activity may have a different explanation compared with cravings following mental exhaustion.

"During prolonged or intense exercise, muscles use their stored glycogen to support physical activity. Consuming carbohydrates after exercise can help replenish these energy reserves. This is different from ordinary mental fatigue, where feeling tired does not automatically indicate that the brain needs additional glucose," explains Dr Bhandari.

Therefore, it is important to understand the difference between physical energy requirements and cravings driven by stress, fatigue or the brain's reward system.

Stress and poor sleep can also influence sugar cravings.

Does eating sugar actually boost energy

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Although reaching for a chocolate bar or a sugary snack may seem like the quickest way to feel energised, the expected boost may not always materialise.

A 2019 systematic review and meta-analysis published in Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews examined the effects of carbohydrate consumption on mood and alertness. Analysing 31 studies involving 1,259 participants, researchers found no evidence that consuming carbohydrates improved mood. Instead, carbohydrate intake was associated with reduced alertness and increased fatigue during the first hour after consumption.

Dr Bhandari says, "Eating something sweet may provide a pleasurable experience because of the brain's reward response, but it does not necessarily mean that it will improve mental alertness or reduce fatigue. A temporary sense of satisfaction should not be confused with a sustained improvement in energy or concentration."

What can you do to manage these cravings?

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Rather than relying on sugary snacks whenever you feel mentally or physically exhausted, paying attention to your overall routine can help. Meals containing protein, fibre and complex carbohydrates can help support sustained energy levels and keep you feeling satisfied.

"The next time you crave something sweet after a demanding day, remember that your brain may be seeking comfort, reward or relief from mental effort rather than simply asking for more glucose. Instead of automatically reaching for a sugary snack, pause and consider whether you need a balanced meal, adequate hydration, better sleep or simply a well-deserved break," concludes Dr Bhandari.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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