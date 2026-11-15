Neurologist explains when forgetting names or misplacing keys is normal and when to seek medical help

Do you frequently misplace things or forget names? That is common, whether it is forgetting where you left your keys or walking into a room and forgetting why you entered in the first place. These everyday memory lapses can be frustrating and leave you wondering if your forgetfulness is something you need to worry about. But how do you distinguish between a regular lapse that happens every now and then and something that actually needs medical attention?ALSO READ: Severe headache with a watering eye? Neurosurgeon explains sinusitis vs cluster headache, symptoms and treatment

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Dr Vinaya Bhandari, consultant neurologist and neuromascular disorder specialist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, revealed the key distinction between occasional memory lapses and persistent forgetfulness that require prompt medical attention.

How does memory work?

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Let's first dive into how memory functions. It may seem like a series of images coming to you in sequence, but the neurologist clarified that memory does not work like a video recording.

Then how does it work? She said, “To remember something, we first need to pay attention to it and encode the information properly. When we are distracted, multitasking, stressed, tired or preoccupied, information may never be stored properly in the first place. Later, this can feel like a ‘memory problem’, when the real issue was attention.”

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{{^usCountry}} So, even if you forget something, the problem is not necessarily your memory. Perhaps you were not paying attention when you encountered the information, so it was never stored properly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, even if you forget something, the problem is not necessarily your memory. Perhaps you were not paying attention when you encountered the information, so it was never stored properly. {{/usCountry}}

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For example, when you are on the phone, scrolling, texting or calling, and put the keys down somewhere, you may have a hard time recalling where you left them because your attention was elsewhere all the time. This can be a normal lapse.

The neurologist added, "With ageing, the speed at which we retrieve information can slow down, even though the information itself may still be stored.”

Various factors influence memory. Dr Bhandari mentioned poor-quality sleep, anxiety, low mood, excessive alcohol, certain medications and nutritional deficiencies. Hearing and vision difficulties can also indirectly affect memory.

When can forgetfulness be serious?

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Dr Bhandari outlined three parameters that determine if forgetfulness is serious or not: frequency, progression and circumstances/. Occasionally, some lapses are normal, because of poor sleep, stress or excessive workload. But it becomes worrisome when it is repetitive.

“If someone is becoming consistently forgetful, repeatedly asking the same questions, forgetting important recent events, or finding that memory problems are interfering with work, household responsibilities or social interactions, it is worth discussing with a doctor,” Dr Bhandari said.

Any memory loss that interferes with day- to-day functioning is a red flag.

“A useful distinction is between ‘I forgot’and ‘I cannot remember even when I am reminded.’ Someone who forgets where they parked their car but remembers after thinking about the route is different from someone who repeatedly cannot recall the event even after being given cues,” the neurologist stated, a definitive indicator.

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Forgetting names is common and can cause worry, but struggling to recognise familiar people is more concerning.

The right response to increasing forgetfulness is therefore not to dismiss it as ‘just ageing,’ but also not to assume the worst. Understanding the context, looking for contributing factors and seeking medical advice when the pattern changes are the sensible first steps. There is no need to panic every time you forget where you left your phone or struggle to recall a name. Memory lapses are part of being human, and they can become more noticeable as we get older.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.