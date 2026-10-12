Severe headache with a watering eye? Neurosurgeon explains sinusitis vs cluster headache, symptoms and treatment

Headaches are usually attributed to the daily stresses of a hectic lifestyle. But when the pain becomes intense or is accompanied by other symptoms, it warrants medical attention. Sometimes, what seems like a sinus-related headache may actually be something else.

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A neurosurgeon helped clarify the difference. Dr Jaydev Panchawagh, senior consultant neurosurgeon at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, helped clarify the difference, explaining how cluster headache presents, which symptoms accompany it, and why it is sometimes mistaken for sinusitis.

Describing what he observes in his practice, he shared, “I regularly see patients whose facial pain turns out to be something else. Cluster headache is one of these mimics. Because it comes with a watering eye and a runny nose, many of these patients have already been treated for sinusitis, often more than once, without relief.”

This mistake leads to a delay in treatment, and the surgeon confirmed that this type of headache is a neurological disorder, not a sinus problem.

What does an attack feel like? What does a cluster headache attack feel like? The surgeon described the intensity and location.

He said, “The pain strikes around or behind one eye, or at the temple. Patients describe it as piercing or burning, as if something were being driven into the eye. An attack lasts from about 15 minutes to three hours, and can come several times a day, often at the same time, often waking the person at night.”

Dr Panchawagh listed these symptoms:

Watering and redness of the eye

Drooping or swelling of the eyelid

Runny or blocked nostril These symptoms occur on the same side as the pain.

How does a cluster headache differ from a migraine? While some symptoms may overlap, the surgeon highlighted a difference in behaviour during an attack. “Unlike a migraine sufferer, who wants to lie still in a dark room, a person in a cluster attack cannot keep still. They pace, rock or press on the eye,” he said.