Neurologist warns when everyday stiffness can be something serious, reveals how to tell ordinary muscle tightness from neurological spasticity

Stiffness is a common problem most people face. Muscles feel tight and only long stretches can subside the soreness. After waking up or sitting for long hours, the stiffness flares up. Given the common occurrence of stiffness, many don't give it a second thought if it can be anything serious. After all, stiffness goes away with light stretching or walking. Disregarding the potential seriousness may not be a good idea, as some cases of stiffness may have neurological roots.ALSO READ: Morning joint stiffness? Orthopaedic doctor shares 8 warning signs of inflammatory arthritis

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A specialist weighed in, Dr Sheetal Goyal, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, distinguishing everyday stiffness from a serious medical condition called neurological spasticity. Both may have overlapping signs, but the neurological condition needs to be identified.

How is neurological spasticity different from regular stiffness?

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Spasticity occurs because of a breakdown in the communication between the brain, spinal cord and muscles.

Stiffness and tightness are present in both conditions. The neurological one, however, Dr Goyal stated, involves involuntary muscle contractions or difficulty controlling movement. Since it is related to the nervous system, which includes the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves, one may experience problems with walking, maintaining balance and everyday activities.

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{{^usCountry}} Narrowing in on the difference, the expert distinguished how neurological spasticity feels from ordinary muscle stiffness, and it comes down to movement. Ordinary muscle stiffness usually occurs because of muscle fatigue, minor injury or inactivity. You will still be able to move the area even if any pain occurs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Narrowing in on the difference, the expert distinguished how neurological spasticity feels from ordinary muscle stiffness, and it comes down to movement. Ordinary muscle stiffness usually occurs because of muscle fatigue, minor injury or inactivity. You will still be able to move the area even if any pain occurs. {{/usCountry}}

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With spasticity, it is different. She said, “Spasticity is different from simple stiffness in that it involves involuntary muscle contractions, hyperreflexia and resistance to movement of a limb. The muscles can be quite tight even when the patient is attempting to relax them. This can have a significant impact on a person's ability to stand, walk, maintain their balance or use their hands.”

Clinically, describing, the neurologist stated that it occurs because of a breakdown in the communication between the brain, spinal cord and muscles, which leads to muscles becoming abnormally tight or stiff, to the extent of causing mobility hindrance. Such stiffness is seen in neurological conditions like stroke, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury and cerebral palsy.

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Revealing how medical practitioners diagnose this problem, Dr Goyal said, “A specialist can evaluate how much spasticity has affected the patient based on how difficult it is for them to perform daily activities. For instance, a 51-year-old man had been suffering from severe spasms of the spinal flexors and difficulty in walking for nearly 8 months, which also affected his ability to work. Following a neurological evaluation, he showed significant improvement within an hour of a medically supervised baclofen trial, helping doctors assess his suitability for specialised treatment.”

When should stiffness be a cause for concern?

The prominent tell-tale sign is the duration, pattern and associated symptoms. This means if your stiffness subsides with rest, then it is a regular problem, often from poor posture or inactivity. But if it keeps coming back, intensity progressively worsens, and it keeps interfering with your movement, then it is something you need to monitor and possibly get it checked.

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The neurologist revealed which changes need to be monitored: “People should seek prompt action for repeated, involuntary spasms, difficulty in straightening a limb, unusual resistance to movement and changes in gait. Frequent falls, difficulty with balance and an increasing reliance on others for day-to-day activities are all things that would need to be carefully evaluated by the doctor.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.