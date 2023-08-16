New Covid variant Eris: Sore throat to loss of smell; 12 common symptoms of EG.5

While the Covid threat worldwide has been on decline, newer variants continue to emerge, although the severity of the disease remains low. New Covid strain EG.5 - more popularly known as Eris has been identified in many countries be it China, US, Japan, South Korea, Cananda and also Australia, Singapore, UK, France, Portugal and Spain. While experts say there is no need to panic the new Omicron strain is not more severe than the existing ones and doesn't pose significant threat. Nonetheless, WHO has designated EG.5 as variant of interest which means it will be monitored for mutations. Eris spreads fast, has immune escaping properties, but symptoms largely remain mild and similar to the previous Omicron strains. Experts say that EG.5 may become dominant strain in some countries in the coming weeks. (Also read: New Covid variant EG.5: Symptoms to transmissibility; 7 things to know about Omicron subvariant Eris)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified a new EG.5 variant of COVID-19, known as the Eris strain(Pixabay)

"The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified a new EG.5 variant of COVID-19, known as the Eris strain. This strain is prevalent in the United States and the UK, and its rapid spread is leading to an increased number of cases and hospitalizations. However, it does not pose a serious threat to public health when compared to previous strains. The symptoms of Eris are less severe than those of the Omicron subvariant," says Dr Rajesh Kumar, Sr. Consultant - Internal Medicine, Paras Health, Gurugram.

Dr Kumar says although these symptoms resemble those of previous strains, they are less severe and do not place individuals at a high risk.

"While there are no unique symptoms associated with this strain, some common symptoms of the Eris variant include fever, sore throat, sneezing, runny nose, blocked nose, headache, sore muscles, cramps, body pain, nausea, and breathlessness. As of now, India has not witnessed a significant spike or substantial impact in cases. Only one case of this strain has been reported in Pune, Maharashtra, in May 2023. Since then, the WHO has been closely monitoring the situation. However, if anyone experiences any of the aforementioned symptoms, it is imperative that they undergo immediate Covid testing to receive timely treatment," says Dr Kumar.

Dr Manisha Arora Sr Consultant and Unit Head, Internal Medicine at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Delhi shares the list of Eris symptoms people should be aware of:

"Eris, precisely XBB.1.9.2, is a subvariant of the Omicron variant. Eris shares many of the same symptoms as other COVID-19 variants, including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, exhaustion, aches and pains in the muscles, headaches, and sore throats. A loss of taste or smell may also occur in some Eris patients," says Dr Arora.

1. Fever: A fever is a common symptom and is often one of the first signs. It is characterized by an elevated body temperature above 100.4°F (38°C).

2. Cough: A persistent dry cough is another common symptom. It can be continuous or occur intermittently.

3. Shortness of breath: Some individuals may experience difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, especially during physical activity or exertion.

4. Fatigue: Feeling unusually tired or experiencing a lack of energy is a common symptom. It may persist even with proper rest.

5. Muscle or body aches: Muscle and body aches, also known as myalgia, are common symptoms. This can range from mild to severe discomfort.

6. Sore throat: A sore throat may occur, causing pain, irritation, or scratchiness in the throat.

7. Congestion or runny nose: Though less common, some individuals may experience nasal congestion or a runny nose, similar to a mild cold.

Dr Devashish Desai, Consultant of Infectious Diseases, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune says the symptoms of the Eris variant, which is a descendant of the XBB lineage, are the same as all previous COVID-19 variants.

"Most symptomatic patients will have fever with upper respiratory symptoms like runny nose, sore throat and cough. Some may have headache, malaise and body ache. Loss of smell is particularly common. Less than 5-10% may have diarrhoea and abdominal pain. In the event that the patient develops severe disease, shortness of breath may be present, but this may appear some time after the patient has become hypoxic," says Dr Desai. He adds some more symptoms to the list:

8. Headache: A headache is a common symptom of many infections, including COVID-19. It is caused by inflammation of the lining of the brain and nerves.

9. Malaise: Malaise is a general feeling of being unwell. It can be described as feeling tired, weak, or run-down.

10. Loss of smell: Loss of smell is a common symptom of COVID-19. It is caused by damage to the cells in the nose that are responsible for detecting smells.

11. Diarrhoea: It is loose, watery stools. It is caused by inflammation of the lining of the intestines.

12. Abdominal pain: Abdominal pain is pain in the stomach area. It can be caused by a variety of things, including inflammation of the intestines, muscle pain, or gas.