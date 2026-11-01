Nita Ambani turns 63: Balanced vegetarian diet and 6-day workout routine to stay active and healthy

Nita Ambani turns 63 today, on November 1. The Reliance Foundation chairperson continues to radiate a youthful glow even in her 60s. And the secret behind it is her disciplined, healthy lifestyle, which includes a robust fitness regimen and a balanced vegetarian diet.

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ALSO READ: Nita Ambani celebrates Indian heritage in elegant baby pink Kanjivaram saree handwoven over four months by master artisan Rajesh Sha

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Age is hardly a limitation when it comes to staying toned and fit, as much of it depends on your motivation and willingness to be consistent with healthy living. Nita Ambani is a prime example of the same. As she celebrates her 63rd birthday, here's a look at how she stays healthy.

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What is Nita Ambani's fitness routine like?

{{^usCountry}} In 2025, on March 8, for Women's Day, Nita Ambani shared her fitness routine and dietary habits. She also encouraged women to prioritise their health. Her approach to fitness is holistic, including exercises that build strength, mobility, and flexibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, on March 8, for Women's Day, Nita Ambani shared her fitness routine and dietary habits. She also encouraged women to prioritise their health. Her approach to fitness is holistic, including exercises that build strength, mobility, and flexibility. {{/usCountry}}

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Naming her favourite, she said, “Leg days are my favourite. I have the strong legs of a dancer. I have been practising Bharatanatyam since I was 6 years old, but I like to mix it up. Legs, upper body, back—each day focuses on a different part. I work out 5-6 days a week.”

She makes sure to work different parts of her body throughout the week and also incorporates swimming and aqua exercises on some days. She enjoys an hour of dancing on some days and walks around 5,000 to 7,000 steps. The variety keeps her routine dynamic, combining structured workouts with activities she enjoys.

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Moreover, she finds exercise peaceful and mentioned that it keeps her in a positive state of mind. According to her, this reframing helps you see exercise less as a chore and more as something you actually enjoy. You exercise to get fitter and feel happier.

What is her diet like?

Alongside her varied fitness routine, Nita Ambani follows a balanced vegetarian diet. She shared in the video, “My diet is balanced. I am a vegetarian. My food is more organic and nature-based. It's very important to take protein, and I absolutely avoid sugar or sugar substitutes.”

This means you need to balance exercise and diet to be fit sustainably; otherwise, anything extreme may backfire. Also ensure you eat the necessary macro and micronutrients, from protein to vitamins. But avoid sugar, as it is the precursor to many lifestyle problems.

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Her advice for women: “After the age of 30, women lose about 3-8% muscle mass per decade, and this accelerates as we age. We lose muscle, bone density, balance, mobility, and strength. Our metabolism and endurance go down.”