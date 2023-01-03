NY goals drive Lucknowites to gyms, nutrition centres

Every New Year brings along the long-standing ritual of making resolutions and setting up goals ahead. Since the pandemic, fitness is the most talked about issue and tops the list of must-do for many Lucknowites. The trend can be vouched by the traction gyms, fitness centres and nutritionist clinics are getting in the state capital.

Fitness expert and UP Body Building and Fitness Association president Sajid Ahmed Qureshi says, “NY is a major trigger and easily brings 15-20% new membership to the gyms. People hold their plan to join in December and start their fitness journey with fresh goals. Out of these, maybe 20% drop out after sometime but it’s a happy time for centres similar to summer breaks.”

Sales and marketing executive Jitendra Kumar Rawat, 32, recently joined a gym to get in shape for a family event. “I was planning to join for a long time. Since it’s my brother’s wedding in May, so I have opted for a six-month package and made get back in shape as my NY resolution.”

Gyms in Lucknow are witnessing NY rush

Though chilly winter is a deterrent still fitness freaks are keeping their spirits high. “Morning are tough but still people are pouring in. To promote fitness, for the entire month, we have offered all our existing and new female members a free month-long membership,” tells Sashwat Kesarwani of Fitness Habit Gym.

Clinical dietician Isha Khan says people with lifestyle related ailments are more serious when it comes to setting NY resolutions. “Clients with some health issues or those who come for rehabilitation are usually very particular. They take up consultancy seriously as for them its 80% diet and 20% exercise. From my experience of five years, out of which two years were pandemic, this period is surely a good time make a fresh start,” she tells.

Personal trainer Lucky Singh shares, “From my 17-year-long experience, I feel those train in group go a long way. I’m consulting at five gyms as of now and also train apartment members in groups. Beginning of year is always a good time to start and then workout together to achieve fitness goals.”

