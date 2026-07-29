Oncologist Dr Tejinder Kataria shares 3 symptoms of bone cancer in children and youth that parents should know about

Bone cancer is rare in children and young adults, but it is important to be aware of the early warning signs nevertheless. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, oncologist Dr Tejinder Kataria revealed that the most common types of the condition are osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma, which tend to occur in growing bones around the knees, arms, hips, and shoulders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Are broiler eggs and chicken safe to eat for cancer patients? Oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma explains, debunks other myths

According to Dr Kataria, early diagnosis can significantly improve treatment outcomes, so parents should never ignore persistent symptoms. The three symptoms that he shared are presented as follows.

1. Persistent bone pain

Bone pain that does not go away is the most common symptom of bone cancer in youngsters, warned Dr Kataria.

“It may begin as mild discomfort, often confused with a sports injury or growing pains,” she shared. “The pain tends to increase in frequency, sometimes worsens at night, and slowly interferes with daily activities”

2. Swelling and limited movement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Persistent pain should be assessed by a doctor.

{{^usCountry}} If there is undiagnosed bone cancer, over time, a lump or swelling may form near the affected bone or joint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If there is undiagnosed bone cancer, over time, a lump or swelling may form near the affected bone or joint. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The area may be warm to the touch as well as tender and painful. If the tumour is near a joint, it may cause stiffness, reduced movement, and trouble using the arm or leg normally,” noted the oncologist.

3. Frequent fractures and general symptoms

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The oncologist pointed out that cancer may lead to weakened bones that may break easily after an injury or a fall.

“Some children may also exhibit unexplained fatigue, fever, weight loss, and lack of appetite,” she stated. “Although these symptoms can result from several other medical conditions, they should be tested if they are associated with bone pain.”

When should parents seek medical advice?

According to Dr Kataria, parents should seek medical advice if their child has bone pain that lasts more than two weeks, recurs, wakes the child at night, or is associated with swelling, limping, or a lump.

“Early medical assessment may include X-rays, MRI scans, blood tests, and a biopsy for diagnosis confirmation,” she shared.

The oncologist assured that in most children, bone pain is not cancer. But one should never ignore persistent and unusual symptoms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Timely diagnosis allows treatment to start sooner and gives the best chance for a successful recovery while protecting normal growth, movement and long-term quality of life,” she explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Tejinder Kataria, MBBS, MD, DNB, is the Chairperson - Radiation Oncology at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, with over 35 years of clinical experience.