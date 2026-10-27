Ophthalmologist reveals when your headaches could mean you need eye check-up

Headache is a common problem, and most of the time, it is thought to be due to poor sleep, stress, or excess work. At first instinct, most do not narrow in on the physiological causes of headaches, which can vary from neurological to ophthalmological. From the perspective of ophthalmology, headaches are also connected to eye health and may indicate a need to get your eyes checked.

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Let's see what headaches can mean for your eyes. Dr Vivek Garg, Associate Director and HOD, Ophthalmology at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, commented that when headaches occur, people believe the cause is neurological, when it could be related to the eyes as well.

He said, “In my clinical practice, I frequently meet patients who have spent months—sometimes years—taking analgesics, undergoing brain scans, or consulting neurologists for chronic headaches, only to discover that the culprit was hiding in plain sight: their eyes."

How is headache connected to your eyes? Dr Garg explained how the visual system is connected to cranial nerves, saying, "Your visual system and cranial nerves are intricately linked. When eyes endure continuous visual fatigue, the surrounding ocular and facial muscles overwork to maintain focus. This persistent muscular spasm radiates directly into the forehead, temples, and neck, mimicking a classic tension headache.”

So, discomfort in your eyes may not stay confined to them. You may experience an ache around your forehead or temples without realising that prolonged visual effort could be contributing to it.