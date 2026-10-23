Smog affects your eyes too: Doctor shares care tips, common mistakes and signs you need medical help

Smog is primarily associated with respiratory problems, so most health advice focuses on protecting your lungs. But your eyes are exposed to polluted air too, making their protection an equally important health concern.

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Dr Tushar Grover, medical director at Vision Eye Centre, walked us through some common eye complaints that arise during winter smog season.

“During the end of the year, the same complaints begin to show up: stinging, burning, red and watery eyes. This is not surprising," he said.

Why do you need to pay particular attention to eye health? The doctor cautioned that the eyes are among the first to feel the effects of pollution.

Why do dry eyes water during smog season? The eyes are sensitive to pollution, yet many people brush off watering and irritation as a regular seasonal problem.

The doctor warned, “One thing many people do not realise is that watering is often a sign of dryness. When the surface of the eye gets dry and irritated, it produces extra tears as a reflex. So watery eyes do not mean your eyes are well lubricated. This is why smog symptoms deserve to be taken seriously and not brushed off as seasonal irritation.”

How to protect your eyes? Protecting your eyes during smog season means reducing exposure to poor air quality and keeping indoor air cleaner and managing irritation. Dr Grover shared these simple steps to help care for eyes: