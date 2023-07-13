Overflowing Yamuna raises risk of dengue; common signs and symptoms of the disease you should know

While dengue cases have been on the rise ever since the monsoon rains began in the national capital, the flooding of Yamuna river inundating low-lying areas has led to the fear of virus spread growing multi-fold. Almost 140 cases of dengue were reported in Delhi which has raised alarm over the spread of the deadly virus. Transmitted by bite of mosquito, dengue can have both mild and major symptoms. People who have suffered from dengue previously are at higher risk of getting severe dengue. Prevention is always better than cure in case of dengue. The mosquitoes that spread the disease are active during the day and people are at risk of getting bitten while doing their chores, working or even sitting. To tackle this, full sleeved clothes should be worn, and use of mosquito repellents are suggested even during the day. (Also read: How to prevent getting dengue at workplace; tips to follow)

People who have suffered from dengue previously are at higher risk of getting severe dengue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"With monsoon around the corner, we anticipate dengue and other vector borne diseases. Till last year, statistics show number of cases of the vector-borne disease climbing to over 3000 plus in national capital, according to NVBDCP report. We all are aware that dengue is a viral illness which gets transmitted through the bite of female Aedes mosquitoes. Dengue fever cannot spread directly from person to person unlike Covid-19 or flu, says Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, Consultant, Infectious Disease, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

"Dengue is a viral disease transmitted by the infective bite of a mosquito called Aedes aegypti. Human beings develop disease after 5–6 days of being bitten by infected female mosquitoes that feed both indoors and outdoors during the daytime (from dawn to dusk). These mosquitoes thrive in areas with standing water including puddles, water tanks, containers and old tires. It occurs in two forms - classical dengue fever also known as 'break bone' fever and dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF) which is life threatening. It is highly contagious and spreads from one person to another through mosquito bites," says Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant- Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The infection is characterized by flu-like symptoms which include a sudden high-grade fever coming in separate waves, pain behind the eyes, muscle, joint and bone pain, severe headache, abdominal fullness and discomfort and a skin rash with red spots which happens by the fifth day of illness," says Dr Tayal.

Dengue illness can be prevented by using basic steps of hygiene and source control to ensure and eliminate any possible breeding locations in your home, such as watering cans, buckets, and clogged drains.

Signs and symptoms of dengue explained by Dr Panda

1. High fever: One of the primary signs of dengue fever is a sudden onset of high fever, often reaching 104°F (40°C). The fever typically lasts for 2 to 7 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Severe headache: Dengue fever is often accompanied by an intense headache, especially behind the eyes. This headache can be debilitating and persistent.

3. Pain behind the eyes: Individuals with dengue fever may experience pain and discomfort behind their eyes. This symptom is often described as a deep ache.

4. Joint and muscle pain: Dengue fever is known for causing severe joint and muscle pain, earning it the nickname 'breakbone fever.' The pain can be widespread and excruciating.

5. Rash: A characteristic rash may develop on the skin after a few days of fever. It typically appears as small, red, and raised spots and can be itchy.

6. Nausea and vomiting: Dengue fever can cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. These symptoms may contribute to dehydration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. Fatigue: Individuals affected by dengue often experience extreme fatigue and weakness, even after the fever subsides. This fatigue can persist for weeks.

8. Bleeding: In some cases, dengue fever can lead to bleeding manifestations, such as nosebleeds, bleeding gums, or easy bruising. If severe, it may indicate dengue hemorrhagic fever, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Myths associated with dengue

"More than this illness, myths and panic associated with dengue is viral. The majority (90%) of people recover from this viral infection without much medical intervention following simple dictum of preventing dehydration by drinking with plenty of water, ensuring rest and relief of fever and pain with paracetamol. Severe/complicated dengue is seen in only about 10 per cent patients and only 5 per cent of dengue patients need to be hospitalised," says Dr Panda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is essential to note that dengue symptoms can vary from person to person, and some individuals may have mild or no symptoms at all. However, anyone experiencing the aforementioned symptoms, especially in areas with a high prevalence of dengue, should seek medical attention promptly," concludes Dr Panda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON