Oxford study says existing Covid vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant
Data from a University of Oxford study suggests that existing Covid-19 vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of coronavirus
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, according to a University of Oxford study which examined the impact of natural and vaccine-induced antibodies on different strains.
"These data suggest that natural- and vaccine-induced antibodies can still neutralise these variants, but at lower levels," it said. "Importantly, the P1 ‘Brazilian’ strain may be less resistant to these antibodies than first feared".