health

Oxford study says existing Covid vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant

Data from a University of Oxford study suggests that existing Covid-19 vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of coronavirus
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Oxford study says existing Covid vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant

Existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, according to a University of Oxford study which examined the impact of natural and vaccine-induced antibodies on different strains.

"These data suggest that natural- and vaccine-induced antibodies can still neutralise these variants, but at lower levels," it said. "Importantly, the P1 ‘Brazilian’ strain may be less resistant to these antibodies than first feared".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
