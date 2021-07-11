Pooja Batra nails Forearm Wheel Pose, says yoga can slow the thinning of bones

Pooja Batra is talking about how yoga can help stop the thinning of bones and prevent the onset of osteoporosis in her latest workout post. The actor did so by sharing several pictures of herself nailing the Forearm Wheel Pose or Dwipada Viparita Dandasana. We are inspired.

Pooja, a Bollywood actor and former Miss India, loves working out. She even inspires fans to regularly exercise by sharing pictures and videos of herself doing various yoga asanas. Today, she posted a series of photos in which she did the Forearm Wheel Pose in her garden.

Pooja slipped into a colourful printed racerback sports bra and flared joggers for the routine. She got into the intense yoga asana by getting into the wheel pose and then placing her arms and elbows on either side of her head on the ground. She then uplifted her head and feet slightly above the ground to get into the pose.

ALSO READ: Pooja Batra does Sirsasana and its variations in calming workout video: Watch

Pooja shared the video with the caption, “One in two women and up to one in four men will suffer a fracture in their lifetime due to osteoporosis. Fortunately, there are ways to slow the thinning of the bones and reduce the risk of fractures. Yoga is one approach that is showing increasing promise as a means to slow osteoporosis and prevent fractures, when taught and practiced the right way. #yogawithpoojabatra.”

What are the benefits of the Forearm Wheel Pose?

The Forearm Wheel Pose has both physical and mental health benefits. It helps in strengthening the upper arms, spine and leg muscles. The asana also opens the chest, lungs and hips. It also energises the body and helps bring clarity to the mind, relieves stress, anxiety, depression and fatigue.

So, are you exercising today?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter