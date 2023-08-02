Practice Yoga, avoid heavy exercise: Ayurveda expert on dos and don'ts to follow during monsoon

Monsoon season can make your susceptible to diseases and infections and it's important to follow a self-care regime and avoid doing things that can put a strain on your body. High humidity and incessant rains can create perfect breeding ground for bacteria, virus and mosquitoes which increases risk of waterborne infections, vector-borne illnesses and other seasonal diseases. (Also read: Eat Lauki, avoid Palak: Ayurveda expert on list of vegetables to eat and avoid during monsoon)

One should also avoid drinking summer beverages like sattu and buttermilk during this season. (Representational photo)

Be it Yoga, meditation, medicated bath, breathing exercises or dry massage, certain practices are recommended as per Ayurveda during Varsha Ritu. However, there are some activities that people should not engage in during this time of the year. Walking barefoot outdoors, getting drenched in the rain, heavy exercises and daytime sleep can be troublesome for well-being. One should also avoid drinking summer beverages like sattu and buttermilk during this season.

"Harmonize body, and spirit with these mindful exercises that will help you rejuvenate this monsoon season. Witness the magic of Ayurveda as it harmonizes your physical, mental, and emotional selves. Rediscover a profound connection to yourself and the world around you, paving the way to a more fulfilling and purposeful life. Monsoon season can be very daunting for your body, but with soothing exercises like these, you can really bring out the best of this season naturally," says Ayurveda expert Nitika Kohli who suggests dos and don'ts to follow during the season.

Ayurveda Dos during monsoon

Medicated bathing: To keep microbes at bay, one should try medicated bathing to prevent risk of infection. Using medicated water for bathing can help to curb Vata dosha as per Ayurveda.

Dry massage: This is much recommended in Ayurveda during Varsha Ritu as it helps to balance vitiated Vata dosha in the body. The practice removes toxins from tissues. It improves functioning of the musculoskeletal system.

Medicated Basti (enema): One of five procedures in panchakarma, in Basti, warm oil and certain herbal concoctions are introduced to the rectum area which helps eliminate diseases of Vata. It is mainly of two types viz. asthapana and anuvasana.

Meditation and Pranayama: Practice meditation and deep breathing exercises to calm the mind, reduce stress, and boost immunity. It helps balance emotions and promotes mental clarity.

Ayurveda Don'ts during monsoon

Avoid moving on barefoot and keep feet dry.

Refrain from playing in the rain.

Avoid heavy exercise and daytime sleep

Steer clear of intake of buttermilk and sattu drink

