Pre-party hair prep: Dermatologist explains how bio-regenerative hair care can help you get event-ready hair

Healthy-looking hair needs more than last-minute styling. From scalp nourishment to supporting hair follicle health, a dermatologist explains why early hair care and targeted treatments matter before your next big celebration. Getting ready for a festive celebration, wedding, or important party often involves choosing the perfect outfit, makeup, and hairstyle.

Healthy-looking hair is just as important to completing the look. Hair thinning, excessive hair fall, reduced volume, and an unhealthy scalp can make styling challenging, especially when people want fuller-looking hair for special occasions. Don't start hair preparation just a day before an event.

Hair health depends on the condition of the scalp and hair follicles, and addressing concerns such as thinning and excessive hair fall requires a more consistent approach. While shampoos, conditioners, and styling products can improve hair appearance and manageability, they may not address the underlying causes of hair thinning.

A targeted approach to hair and scalp care

What is the best hair-care routine recommended by dermatologists? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



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With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



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Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



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I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

One approach gaining attention in hair care is bio-regenerative treatment, which focuses on supporting the scalp environment and hair follicles. drs1512 hair is a bio-regenerative, multi-targeted hair formulation designed to address hair thinning, hair loss, and scalp health in both men and women.

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“The formulation combines growth factors, peptides, nucleic acids, amino acids, vitamins, and co-enzymes,” Dr Pallavi Rathi, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

These ingredients are intended to support hair follicle function, cellular activity, and scalp nourishment. The growth factors support follicular activity and microcirculation, while nucleic acids support cellular processes, including DNA synthesis. The formulation also contains peptides and nutrients that help maintain hair and scalp health.

Why early intervention matters?

Hair thinning is often gradual, and people may notice changes only when their hair starts looking less voluminous or their scalp becomes more visible. However, addressing hair concerns early can help identify the underlying cause and explore suitable treatment options.

Several factors can cause hair loss, including genetics, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, stress, medical conditions, and certain medications. Therefore, a dermatologist's assessment is important before starting any treatment. Not every type of hair loss responds to the same approach, and some conditions require specific medical therapies.

Consistency is key to healthier-looking hair

Hair growth is a gradual biological process, and no treatment can deliver instant results before an upcoming celebration. Targeted formulations such as drs1512. Hair support longer-term hair and scalp care rather than providing an overnight cosmetic change. Ultimately, preparing your hair for a special occasion should involve more than choosing the right hairstyle.

Maintaining scalp health, avoiding excessive heat styling, following a balanced diet, and seeking timely dermatological advice can all contribute to healthier-looking hair. With the right care and realistic expectations, you can work towards stronger, fuller-looking hair that looks good not just for one celebration, but throughout the year.

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