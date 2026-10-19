Menopause and hair fall: Link between hormones, nutrition and hair health that women in 40s and 50s should know

Menopause is often associated with hot flushes, mood swings and sleep disturbances. Yet, for many women, the transition brings another concern that receives far less attention: hair fall and thinning. While it is easy to dismiss hair loss in your 40s and 50s as an inevitable part of ageing, the changes are not always simply down to getting older.

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rashi Soni – a dermatologist, hair transplant surgeon, and consultant at Traya Health, highlights, “The menopausal shift can affect the hair cycle, scalp environment and even the way hair follicles respond to hormones. Studies and literature on the subject highlight menopause as a critical period for FPHL – female pattern hair loss, in spite of hormones being just one piece of the puzzle.”

The oestrogen drop The biggest change that happens at menopause is a drop in oestrogen, the hormone that regulates the hair cycle. During menopause, some women have substantial shedding, a wider hair parting, less ponytail volume and progressive thinning on the crown area.

Dr Soni points out, “FPHL is common during the midlife stage and tends to progress if not treated. But not all hair loss is hormonal. Menopause may coincide with nutritional deficiencies, weight changes, or other health problems.”

Why nutrition is non-negotiable According to the hair transplant surgeon, hair is primarily made of keratin, a protein. Hence, when it comes to nutrition, protein is non-negotiable. For women going through menopause, paying attention to adequate dietary protein intake is important. So, instead of fretting about hair gummies and the like, the best thing to do is to first concentrate on a well-rounded diet and sufficient dietary protein from foods like dal, dairy, soy, legumes, eggs, nuts and seeds.

“Moreover, the hair follicle is a mini-organ with a high metabolic rate and needs energy and nutrients for healthy growth. Some women put on weight during this phase, and often turn to restrictive crash diets which dramatically cut calories. Dieting aggressively, missing meals or nutritional deficiencies can especially affect hair growth in women,” adds Dr Soni.