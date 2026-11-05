Psychologist explains how to enjoy the festive season without the pressure of perfection

Diwali is a time for lights, laughter and togetherness. However, between cleaning the house, shopping, planning outfits, preparing food and entertaining guests, the festive season can sometimes feel more like a job than a celebration. With growing expectations around themed parties, elaborate decorations and picture-perfect gatherings, many people find themselves struggling to balance modern celebrations with traditional family customs. (Also read: Diwali skincare guide: Doctor shares how to choose the right treatments for your skin and hair concerns )

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aashka Mistry, clinical psychologist at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, explains how festive expectations can affect emotional well-being and why people should focus on enjoying Diwali rather than trying to make everything perfect.

When Diwali celebrations become overwhelming

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“Diwali is supposed to be about lights, laughter and togetherness. But let’s be honest, between cleaning the house from top to bottom, shopping, planning outfits, preparing food and entertaining guests, the festive season can sometimes feel like a job!” says Aashka.

She points out that celebrations have evolved over the years, with festivities often beginning weeks in advance through themed parties, Diwali get-togethers, DIY celebrations and elaborate home decorations.

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{{^usCountry}} “Hosting a party has almost become an event in itself, where the food, ambience, décor and even the smallest details need to come perfectly,” she explains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hosting a party has almost become an event in itself, where the food, ambience, décor and even the smallest details need to come perfectly,” she explains. {{/usCountry}}

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At the same time, families may feel the pressure to keep older traditions alive, from annual cleaning rituals and preparing the home for guests to following family customs. Balancing these expectations with newer ways of celebrating can become overwhelming.

Cleaning, shopping, cooking and entertaining can make Diwali feel like work, especially when people also face pressure to create picture-perfect celebrations

The pressure to make everything perfect

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“As a therapist, I often see how the need to meet everyone’s expectations can take away from enjoying an experience. When we start worrying about how the celebration looks rather than how it feels, stress, irritability and emotional exhaustion can creep in,” says Aashka.

She adds that social media can further intensify this pressure by creating opportunities to compare one's celebrations with those of others.

While the festive season is often associated with happiness, Aashka reminds people that it does not feel the same for everyone. “It is also worth remembering that Diwali isn’t a time for everyone. Financial pressures, family disagreements, loneliness or missing loved ones can make the festive season emotionally challenging,” she says.

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Acknowledging that people experience festivals differently can help create a more understanding and supportive environment for family and friends.

Diwali is not a competition

Aashka encourages people to move away from the pressure of hosting elaborate celebrations or meeting every expectation. “Perhaps we need to remind ourselves that Diwali is not a competition and nobody is handing out awards for the decorated home or the most elaborate party!” she concludes.

The reminder is simple: celebrations do not have to be perfect to be meaningful. Making room for rest, keeping expectations realistic and spending time with loved ones can help bring the focus back to what Diwali is truly about.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.