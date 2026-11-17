The diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can come as a shock to many, especially if they have never smoked a cigarette. Dr Sushil Gupta, director of pulmonology and critical care at Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, told HT Lifestyle that while COPD does not pass from parent to child like eye colour, it can run in the family.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Doctor explains annual health check-ups: Age group that actually needs them and what they should include

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“If a parent or sibling has COPD, your own risk goes up through shared genes, shared household air, or both,” stated the physician.

How does COPD run in the family?

According to Dr Gupta, genes have a role to play in people in the same family getting diagnosed with COPD. However, their shared surroundings also have an impact.

“A few people inherit a deficiency of alpha-1 antitrypsin, a protein the liver makes to protect the lungs. Without enough of it, the tiny air sacs break down early, and breathlessness can start in the 30s or 40s,” he stated, adding that a simple blood test can check for the condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The physician also pointed out that shared surroundings matter just as much. Families breathe the same air. Years of cooking in a less ventilated kitchen with smoke, living beside heavy traffic, or sharing a home with a smoker all damage the airways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The physician also pointed out that shared surroundings matter just as much. Families breathe the same air. Years of cooking in a less ventilated kitchen with smoke, living beside heavy traffic, or sharing a home with a smoker all damage the airways. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Kitchen smoke is a well-known cause of COPD in women who never smoked,” highlighted Dr Gupta. “Dust, cement, grain and chemical fumes at work raise the risk too, as do childhood asthma and repeated chest infections or tuberculosis earlier in life.”

Shared surroundings can contribute to COPD running in the family.

Over the years, the pulmonologist shared that these irritants trigger chronic inflammation and airway remodelling, which leaves the walls of the breathing tubes thickened and scarred permanently. Air gets trapped inside the lungs, leaving a person winded just climbing a flight of stairs.

When to seek medical attention?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Gupta noted that a cough that lasts more than eight weeks, morning phlegm, wheezing, or breathlessness on stairs should be taken seriously. One should also not automatically blame age and weight if they have trouble breathing.

There are steps to take to lower the risk of breathing problems. They include the following:

Using clean cooking fuel

Keeping the kitchen ventilated

Wearing a well-fitted mask around dust

Getting the flu and pneumonia vaccines

Eating enough protein in every meal

Adding fruits and vegetables to the daily diet

“Smaller, frequent meals help, because a full stomach presses on the diaphragm and makes each breath harder,” highlighted the pulmonologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}