Doctor explains the effect of kitchen smoke on lung health, shares checklist to minimise exposure

For many of us, the smell of tadka, frying or roasting is a normal part of daily life. However, when smoke and poor air circulation are regular occurrences in a kitchen, the air we inhale while cooking may not always be benign, Dr (Prof) Jyoti Wadhwa, principal lead of medical and precision oncology at Apollo Athenaa Women’s Cancer Centres, Delhi, shared with HT Lifestyle.

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“Smoke, gases and very tiny particles may enter the air when cooking, especially if the food or oil is cooked at very high temperatures,” she stated, pointing out that it becomes a more serious concern when cooking involves burning wood or charcoal in poor ventilation.

“Exposure to this type of household air pollution over the long term can impact lung health and has also been associated with a higher risk of lung cancer,” she warned.

When does cooking smoke become a concern? According to the oncologist, the occasional smoky meal does not necessarily mean that someone will get lung cancer. What is more important is chronic exposure to smoke and cooking fumes over the years, especially if adequate ventilation is not provided in the kitchen.

“Fumes can be generated when preparing food by frying, pan-frying and stir-frying at extremely high temperatures,” she stated. “This risk could be higher if oil is overheated repeatedly or food is left to smoke and is visible.”

Exposure can be higher under certain circumstances, such as: