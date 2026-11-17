Ranveer Singh launches his own men’s personal care brand with Aman Gupta; flaunts sculpted physique in new ad campaign
Ranveer Singh ventures into men’s personal care with boAt co-founder Aman Gupta. The actor flaunts his sculpted physique in the brand’s launch campaign.
Actor Ranveer Singh has ventured into the men’s personal care space with entrepreneur Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, as the duo launch a new brand called H.I.M (Handsome Indian Man). The brand, launched under OFF/BEAT, focuses on skincare, haircare and body care products designed specifically for Indian men. (Also read: Shruti Haasan makes a style statement in gorgeous grey saree while enjoying rainy weather in Chennai; here's how to recreate her look )
The launch comes with a campaign featuring both Ranveer Singh and Aman Gupta, introducing the brand’s identity and product range. The concept draws inspiration from a comment that stayed with Ranveer: “Too handsome for an Indian.” The founders have used the phrase as a starting point to create a brand centred on Indian identity, confidence and everyday personal care.
Ranveer Singh's sculpted look in new ad campaign
In the campaign film, Ranveer appears shirtless, with the visuals drawing attention to his defined abs, muscular arms, broad shoulders and toned physique. He is seen sporting a carefully styled look, with his hair falling into place during a flip sequence that recalls his appearance in Dhurandhar.
The film uses these shots to introduce the actor’s grooming routine and the products in the H.I.M range. Ranveer is also seen presenting the brand’s face wash, shampoo and body wash, moving between skincare, haircare and body care as he speaks about the range.
His on-screen styling, which includes the shirtless look and hair-flip sequence, forms a central part of the campaign’s visual approach. Aman Gupta also features in the film alongside Singh, with both founders appearing in the launch advertisement.
What is H.I.M by Ranveer Singh
H.I.M stands for Handsome Indian Man. The brand says its name and identity are intended to celebrate Indian men without qualifications or comparisons. It has been launched under OFF/BEAT, with a focus on men’s personal care and products developed with research into Indian male skin.
The initial collection comprises eight products across three categories: face, hair and body care. The range covers everyday grooming products, including skincare, haircare and body care essentials. The brand says the products have been developed keeping the specific requirements of Indian male skin and hair in mind.
The formulations also feature IN·XT™, a proprietary technology that the company identifies as part of its product development approach.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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