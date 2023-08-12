Rice water or Tandulodaka can rejuvenate skin, treat heavy periods and white discharge; know all benefits

When it comes to offering easy and effective solutions to our health problems, the ancient medicinal practice of Ayurveda has always come to the rescue. Rice, one of the staple foods that's almost always available in our kitchen is a storehouse of essential vitamins and minerals. Many of these nutrients can be derived by soaking rice in water and obtaining the white liquid. Popularly known as rice water nowadays, it's known as Tandulodaka in Ayurveda and the antioxidants, vitamins and minerals in it can benefit your hair and skin health immensely. In her recent post Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya shares how rice water can also be beneficial to treat white discharge (leucorrhoea), burning urination, diarrhoea, bleeding disorders, and also heavy periods. Read on to know how the ancient remedy can benefit women's health. (Also read: Ayurveda expert on the right way to boil and spice your milk in monsoon)

What is rice water?

The magic of rice water is known to the Ayurveda since ages and now the amazing perks of rice water are embraced by the whole world.

"The magic of rice water is known to the Ayurveda since ages and now the amazing perks of rice water are embraced by the whole world. Rice water is a white thickly fluid obtained from the water used to wash the rice before cooking or boiling the rice. It’s known as Tandulodaka in Ayurveda. It is rich in starch and contains various important antioxidants that are immensely beneficial for our health," says Dr Savaliya.

How to prepare rice water

Dr Savaliya goes on to explain how you can prepare this magic elixir by following certain easy steps.

Take 10 grams (1 bowl) of rice and wash them once.

Now add 60- 80 ml of water in it and keep it closed in a mud pot/stainless steel bowl for 2–6 hours.

Then macerate the rice in the water for 2–3 minutes.

Strain and it's ready to use.

You can sip on it throughout the day.

This rice water can be stored for 6-8 hours. It's best to make fresh rice water every single day.

Type of rice that can be used to prepare rice water

Any rice is fine to use including broken rice.

While red rice is better, white rice can also be used.

Rice should be uncooked or raw and preferably unpolished. It shouldn't be steamed or de-husked.

Benefits of rise water

Dr Savaliya says rice water works wonder for the skin and hair but it also has many therapeutic benefits for the body:

For white discharge: "I suggest it to every patient suffering from white discharge (leucorrhoea). It gives miraculously amazing results," says the Ayurveda expert.

For burning urination and diarrhoea: It is cool in nature and hence it can also help in burning urination, diarrhoea, bleeding disorders, heavy periods. Rice water also reduces burning sensation in palms and soles.

Beneficial for skin and hair: "Other than that, you can also use it to wash your face and hair. I’ve been using it to wash my face and I’m loving it," says Dr Savaliya.

"Rice water is ladened with many minerals and vitamins that have astonishing results for the skin. It contains a compound called ‘inositol’ that promotes cell growth, delays the process of ageing and stimulates blood flow. Rice water also has antioxidant, moisturizing and UV rays absorbing properties that tightens the pores and prevents the pigmentation and age spots," adds the expert.

Energy drink: On days when you are drained and feel low on energy, this is a natural drink to boost your energy levels.

Who should avoid rice water?

Since it's cool in nature, people who already suffer from cough and cold should avoid having it.