Roadies gang leader Nikhil Chinapa on staying fit at 53: From biohacking and diet routine to how Rannvijay Singh keeps him motivated | HT Exclusive

I have been watching Nikhil Chinapa on television for as long as I can remember. From his days as an RJ at MTV to becoming a familiar face on popular reality shows such as Roadies and Splitsvilla, he has remained a constant presence in India’s entertainment landscape. And if there is one thing that seems unchanged over the years, it is his seemingly ageless appearance and infectious energy.

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Now, returning as a gang leader on MTV Roadies: Rebirth, the 53-year-old continues to impress with his fitness and well-maintained physique. In an exclusive conversation with HT Lifestyle, Nikhil reveals his fitness secrets, from his workout routine and diet to his biohacking experiments. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh talks her fashion evolution and everyday dressing mantra: ‘I didn’t really have an idea of what my style was’ | HT Exclusive )

Nikhil Chinapa on his fitness routine and staying active in his 50s

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{{^usCountry}} When I pointed out that he appeared to look just the same as he did years ago, Nikhil was quick to remind me that his television journey spans much longer than a decade. Having joined MTV in 1997, he will complete three decades in television in 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When I pointed out that he appeared to look just the same as he did years ago, Nikhil was quick to remind me that his television journey spans much longer than a decade. Having joined MTV in 1997, he will complete three decades in television in 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have changed. I’ve had to change because the body goes through a natural ageing process, but I’ve been working harder on my physique, on my diet, on a few protocols that have kept me mobile and active, which I’m thoroughly enjoying,” he says.

His biggest motivation, however, comes from his family. “The number one thing that helps me look young and fit is the love for my wife and daughter. That’s a great motivator in my life,” he shares.

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When it comes to food, Nikhil believes in moderation rather than strict dieting. He has given up adding sugar to his tea and coffee but still enjoys desserts occasionally. “I’m not very rigid about anything. One thing I believe in is that the reason you stay fit is that you can also enjoy life,” he says.

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Nikhil does not follow a particular diet. Instead, he has been experimenting with biohacking protocols and techniques that have encouraged him to pay closer attention to the nutritional value of what he eats. “If I eat a little bit of food, the little bit that I eat needs to have a lot of nutrition in it,” he explains, adding that he has tried to cut down on junk food.

His workout routine adapts to his frequent travels, with workouts targeting different muscle groups and yoga helping him maintain mobility and flexibility. Sleep is another priority he is working towards. “If I can manage my eight hours of sleep, the recovery and fitness and cognitive health, mental health is way better than sleeping sporadically,” he says.

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Nikhil also mentions supplements such as vitamin D, vitamin K2 and magnesium as part of his personal wellness routine, while acknowledging that some of the protocols he is exploring are still being researched.

‘I'm now having a conversation with my body’

Nikhil says his approach to fitness has evolved from simply reacting to health problems to understanding his body better. “The one thing that's changed dramatically with my health and my fitness is I'm now having a conversation with my body,” he says.

He believes physical fitness, mental health and cognitive well-being are interconnected. While his 40s involved more late nights, partying and drinking, he now seeks a better balance without giving up the nightlife he enjoys.

“I'm trying to figure out how I can get my body at 53 to perform in a more efficient manner,” he explains, describing his approach as biohacking.

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Small lifestyle changes that make a difference

Nikhil believes wellness comes from small, sustainable changes. He suggests moving Instagram off the phone's home screen to reduce mindless scrolling, leaving two to three hours between dinner and bedtime, and taking a short walk after eating.

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He is careful, however, not to present experimental techniques as universal advice. “Some of the things that I'm trying out for myself are still being researched. So that's why I don't want to talk about it because I don't want to advocate something that is not being tested thoroughly,” he says.

For Nikhil, wellness is a lifelong commitment. “Being well, and when I say well, it's mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally, is a lifelong process. It's not a fix that you do for two weeks,” he says.

His viral Tinker Bell move and the role of yoga

Nikhil’s agility caught attention when he performed the Tinker Bell move on a pole during the Roadies audition round, garnering over 6.8 million views on Instagram. Reflecting on the viral moment, he admits he was surprised by how easily he managed it, crediting yoga for helping him pull it off.

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“Because of the yoga that I've been doing, that helped a little bit, and I was just able to do it really easily, which kind of caught me by surprise as well,” he says.

For him, mobility and flexibility are as important as conventional strength training when it comes to staying active.

Rannvijay Singh on being Nikhil's fitness companion

When asked about fitness inspiration, Nikhil mentions fellow Roadies personality Rannvijay Singh, describing him as one of the most competitive people he knows. Whether they're playing frisbee, basketball or board games, Rannvijay takes competition seriously.

That spirit carries into their workouts, where he encourages Nikhil to do another repetition or try a different exercise. “He's really good at motivating people. He's really good at pushing people along. So I won't say that he's an inspiration, but he's a damn good listener,” Nikhil says, adding that Rannvijay is “a good gym buddy to have”.

Rannvijay also shares his admiration for Nikhil's approach to health. “It's very encouraging to see the way he is, how fit he is, how he lives his life,” he says, noting how inspiring it can be to see someone make healthy choices consistently.

Their friendship highlights how having a workout companion can make fitness more enjoyable and help with consistency.

‘I want to be able to enjoy life’

Despite his commitment to fitness, Nikhil doesn't want it to take over his life. He has cut down on drinking but continues to enjoy socialising and spending time with friends.

“I want to be able to enjoy life and find that balance where I'm having a great life, but I'm also really happy with the way my body's responding physically and my mind is working mentally,” he says.

As our conversation comes to an end, I find myself returning to the question I began with: how does someone who has been on television for nearly three decades continue to stay so active?

The answer, at least from Nikhil’s perspective, is not one secret, one workout or one miracle routine. It is a combination of movement, nutrition, sleep, curiosity and the willingness to keep learning about oneself. And perhaps most importantly, it is the understanding that looking after your health should add to your life, not take away from the things that make it worth living.