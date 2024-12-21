Rohman Shawl spills his diet and workout secrets for those washboard abs; reveals 'instant' trick for burning fat

Rohman Shawl is nothing if not dedicated to staying fit and healthy. The model-turned-actor, who was recently seen in the Tamil film Amaran alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, believes in eating clean, training hard, and training smart. His workout routine is proof that hard work and effort pay off – have you seen those perfect abs and big set of biceps? Also read | Srishti Dixit reveals her diet and fitness secrets, what triggered her weight loss journey: 'I eat everything but...' Rohman Shawl shares his secret to crushing his workouts and staying fit despite an insatiable sweet tooth and giving into his cravings once in a while.

When it comes to health and wellness, we should all take a page out of Rohman's book – his approach isn't about losing weight or building a ripped physique; it's about feeling healthier. Don't miss his tips and tricks for motivating yourself the next time you feel like swapping gym time for couch time.

In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Rohman shares his fitness mantra, workout routine and diet secrets. Excerpts:

Do you work out in the morning or evening; and why?

I am usually an evening person, as it helps me get better sleep at night. But I have a ritual of waking up in the morning, stretching my body, and doing 60 push-ups (3 sets of 20 reps each) on a daily basis. It helps me start my day on a high note, and I feel a sense of accomplishment.

If not working out in a gym due to travel or work commitments, how do you stay active?

I haven’t been to a gym in a long time. For my film Amaran, I had to follow a particular body type of being lean and not so shredded, so I changed my exercise routine!! I am into callisthenics and yoga now, which can be done anywhere. Also, if there is no space, I go for a run!! Another important thing that I have included in my routine is to play football with friends once a week. It has helped me be healthy both physically and mentally. I will return to the gym if my next project demands it, but otherwise, I am quite happy following the current routine.

How do you stay motivated to exercise when you don’t feel like it?

For me, exercise is a way of being healthy rather than looking fit. You can have all the Money, name, and fame in the world, but if you aren’t healthy, you won't be able to enjoy all of that. There can’t be a better motivation than that!

What’s your trick to burning more calories and fat?

For me, that would be a run of 7-8 km, which includes 3 sets of 200-meter sprints at different intervals (I have always been a sprinter; I can still cover 100 mts in around 11 seconds). It gives me instant results.

Do you push yourself too hard for your workouts sometimes?

I used to, not anymore. With age and experience, you realise that your body needs rest, so you go easy on it !! The more recovery time, the better the results. Having said that, that’s what works for me, as I have a certain body type. This might not work for everyone.

How do you manage to stick to your exercise regime and diet plan?

Realising the mere fact that to reap the most of this precious life that you have been given, the least you can do is to feed your body, mind and soul in the best possible way! Once you love yourself, it’s not hard to manage it.

Are you on a particular diet? No sugar, intermittent fasting or any other?

I am not someone who counts calories, but I do follow a 2-meal-a-day plan. I only have brunch and then dinner. Since I have started doing it, I feel my body has become more active, and I feel fitter than ever. Also, I try to avoid sugar as much as possible, but I do have a sweet tooth, so sometimes I do indulge.

Any diet tips and tricks of yours that fans can learn from?

First of all, it’s very important to be aware of what your body is trying to tell you, because it does speak to you by giving signs. What might work for me may not work for you, so don’t just follow someone blindly. Get regular tests done and know your body type before you go on a diet. Trust me, it’s not so hard; you just need to believe in yourself!

What are the staples of your diet? What’s the first thing you eat/drink when you wake up and the last thing before you sleep?

I have a very basic diet, I wake up and drink at least 2 glasses of water, and then I wait for 40 minutes before I make my own breakfast (it’s a ritual, I have to make my own breakfast), which includes 4 pieces of avocado toast, 2 sunny-side-up eggs and some coffee that keeps me going throughout the day. Then, for dinner, I usually have rice and dal with some curd and tandoori chicken. That’s the last thing that I eat unless I am in the mood to indulge, then I do have some dessert. Just a reminder: Since I am only maintaining my current body shape, I am following this. To make any changes, I will have to change my diet for sure.

What is your daily workout like, and how many days a week do you work out?

I wake up, stretch and do 60 push-ups (20x3 reps). Then, the evening would be callisthenics and yoga (usually 3-4 times a week). Every Wednesday evening is booked for football for 90 minutes, which I feel has helped me immensely, both physically and mentally. I would like to request you all to please find a sport of your choice and play it at least once a week, no matter what. It will help your fitness journey on another level. Then, once a week, usually on Sundays, I go for my run, which is usually 7-8 km and involves pace walking and sprints.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.