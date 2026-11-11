Saif Ali Khan performs surya namaskar in new fitness video; know the 12 yoga poses and their benefits for physical and mental well-being

Saif Ali Khan is giving fitness enthusiasts some midweek motivation with a glimpse of his yoga routine. The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on November 11 to share a video of himself practising surya namaskar, also known as sun salutation or salute to the sun. In the clip, Saif is seen shirtless and dressed in a pair of black shorts as he moves through the traditional sequence of 12 yoga postures, combining stretches, bends and controlled movements.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alongside the video, the actor also shared a motivational message about getting back into a routine and prioritising both mental and physical well-being. “Time to get back to work!.. First the mind.. then the body .. back on track for a happy new year !,” he wrote in the caption. (Also read: Dietitian shares 6 ways to maintain balanced eating habits after festive celebrations )

What is surya namaskar?

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga guru, spiritual leader, author and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, explained that surya namaskar is a flowing sequence of 12 yoga postures performed in coordination with breathing. Each pose helps engage different muscle groups while promoting flexibility, strength and balance. When practised continuously, the sequence can also offer cardiovascular benefits and encourage mindfulness.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How to perform the 12 steps of surya namaskar

{{^usCountry}} According to Akshar, the traditional sequence includes 12 postures performed in the following order: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Akshar, the traditional sequence includes 12 postures performed in the following order: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

1. Pranamasana (prayer pose): Stand upright with palms joined at the chest.

2. Hastauttanasana (raised arms pose): Inhale and stretch your arms overhead with a gentle backbend.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

3. Padahastasana (hand-to-foot pose): Exhale and bend forward towards your feet.

4. Ashwa sanchalanasana (equestrian pose): Inhale and step one leg backwards, looking ahead.

5. Dandasana (stick pose): Extend the other leg backwards, keeping your body aligned.

6. Ashtanga namaskara: Lower your knees, chest and chin towards the floor.

7. Bhujangasana (cobra pose): Inhale and lift your chest while keeping your lower body grounded.

8. Adho mukha svanasana (downward-facing dog): Exhale, lift your hips and form an inverted V-shape.

9. Ashwa sanchalanasana: Bring one foot forward between your hands and look ahead.

10. Padahastasana: Bring the other foot forward and fold towards your legs.

11. Hastauttanasana: Inhale, raise your arms overhead and gently stretch backwards.

12. Pranamasana: Exhale and return to the prayer position with palms joined at your chest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Surya namaskar is a flowing sequence of 12 yoga postures coordinated with breathing.

Benefits of surya namaskar

Talking about the benefits of surya namaskar, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar explains that the practice engages and mobilises the entire body while supporting the functioning of different organs and body systems, including the endocrine and respiratory systems. He adds that the sequence can help improve energy levels, support immunity, aid digestion and develop overall strength and physical endurance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Sun salutation can work wonders for your overall physical and mental well-being, provided the 12 step-by-step postures are performed correctly,” he says. Akshar further explains that surya namaskar can be adapted to suit different body types and abilities, but coordinating movements with breathing remains central to the practice. He emphasises that correct alignment is equally important, as an incorrect movement in one posture can affect the transition into the next. Since the sequence engages several parts of the body, practitioners should pay attention to their posture, breathing and technique throughout the routine. Read the full article here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.