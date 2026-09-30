Salman Khan's 90-year-old father Salim Khan receives chiropractic treatment for pain relief: Watch video

Salman Khan's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan's doctor shared a clip from his chiropractor session in a September 29 Instagram post. The video shows Dr Rajnish Kant, a physiotherapist and chiropractor, treating 90-year-old Salim Khan, and later inquiring about how he felt after the session.

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Salim Khan's chiropractor session

For the uninitiated, a chiropractic session is a hands-on medical treatment in which a specialist adjusts your spine and joints to reduce pain and help you move better.

In the video, Dr Kant, who has over 22 years of experience, can be seen working on Salim Khan's spine, hands, arms, neck, jaw, nose, and a few other important joints. At the end of the session, Salim Khan confessed that he felt better.

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What happens in a chiropractor's session?

{{^usCountry}} According to MedlinePlus, during a chiropractic session, the doctor asks the patient about past injuries, daily habits, and current pain, and then assesses how well their spine and joints move. Low back pain, neck pain and headaches are the most common reasons why people seek chiropractic adjustments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to MedlinePlus, during a chiropractic session, the doctor asks the patient about past injuries, daily habits, and current pain, and then assesses how well their spine and joints move. Low back pain, neck pain and headaches are the most common reasons why people seek chiropractic adjustments. {{/usCountry}}

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During the treatment, one has to lie on a special padded table, after which the doctor uses their hands or a small tool to apply quick, controlled pressure to the joints. One might hear a popping or cracking noise during the treatment, but this is just gas releasing from the joint and is normally painless and safe.

According to the Mayo Clinic, chiropractic adjustments are safe when performed by a trained and licensed professional, and serious complications are rare. However, they may lead to an issue if someone has a herniated disk, create pressure on nerves in the lower spine, or lead to a stroke after a wrong adjustment to the neck.

About Salim Khan's health

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In February this year, the 90-year-old veteran writer underwent a month-long hospital stay after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was rushed to the hospital by his family doctor, admitted to the ICU, and placed on ventilator support. After undergoing a minor procedure, Salim Khan remained under medical observation.

At that time, hospital sources revealed that he had undergone a procedure called DSA by neurosurgeon Nitin Dange. DSA, in full Digital Subtraction Angiography, is a diagnostic procedure to identify cerebrovascular diseases such as brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), fistulas (AVFs), and acute blood vessel blockages (strokes). He was later discharged and has since been recovering at home.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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