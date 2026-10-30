Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares how she works out in ‘final lap’ of pregnancy before welcoming her and Raj Nidimoru's baby

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 's post shows her doing the same exercise in both videos. She can be seen doing weighted squats in both timelines. Weighted squats are a powerful compound exercise that strengthens your entire body, burns calories, and improves daily movement. They target your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves, helping build lean muscle and lower-body power.

On October 30, the actor shared an Instagram Reel with the caption, “#9. The final lap.” The video shows Samantha working out in the first month of her pregnancy and tackling exercises in the ninth month, too. The difference: nothing.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the fittest Indian celebrities. She often posts her progress at the gym, and her pregnancy hasn't put a stop to it either. As the actor enters the last month of her pregnancy , she is sharing with her fans how she has been preparing her body to deliver her and her husband Raj Nidimoru's baby and, most importantly, to protect her own health.

How did the internet react? Fans and celebrities both praised Samantha for her immense dedication to fitness and strength as a mother. An Instagram user commented, “Pregnancy glow, fitness goals and unstoppable strength. Truly inspiring you are, Sam.” Someone else commented, “Supermom! You’re going to be an amazing mother, Samantha.”

“That kid is gonna be super healthy,” another user commented under the post. “Santoor mommy,” a fan wrote. Another posted, “Momma of the year.”

Working out during pregnancy But is working out during pregnancy safe for both the mother and the child? In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sindhu Bhargavi, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital, said that exercise, including strength training, is recommended for most pregnant women because it keeps muscles toned, helps control weight gain, and boosts mental well-being.

“It also improves endurance for labour and delivery. But certain precautionary measures must be taken, such as avoiding vigorous exercise that involves falling and injuring yourself. It is always safer to consult a doctor before starting or continuing weightlifting. When done properly and under professional guidance, weightlifting can be a valuable addition to a pregnant woman’s fitness routine, supporting physical health and priming the body for the demands of labour and delivery,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.