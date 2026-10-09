Scared about testing for breast cancer? Oncologist debunks 5 myths that can stop women from getting the right care

Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in women. However, the misconceptions surrounding it are plenty, and continue to be a barrier for timely diagnosis in India.

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When breast cancer is diagnosed early, the chances of treatment being successful are much higher. However, fear and false beliefs often delay care, with patients often seeking medical attention when the disease has progressed to Stage III or IV, shared surgical oncologist Dr Swarnim Kumar with HT Lifestyle.

He went on to debunk five myths that keep women from getting timely treatment, which are presented as follows.

Myth 1: If I don’t feel pain, the lump must be harmless

Most early breast cancers do not cause pain. In fact, the absence of pain is one of the common signs of early breast cancer, pointed out Dr Kumar.

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{{^usCountry}} In his words, “Many women wait for a lump to hurt before seeing a doctor. Pain is more often linked to benign issues like fibroadenomas or cysts. By the time a lump becomes painful, it may have already spread. This delay can turn an early-stage cancer into an advanced one.” Myth 2: No one in my family had breast cancer, so I am safe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his words, “Many women wait for a lump to hurt before seeing a doctor. Pain is more often linked to benign issues like fibroadenomas or cysts. By the time a lump becomes painful, it may have already spread. This delay can turn an early-stage cancer into an advanced one.” Myth 2: No one in my family had breast cancer, so I am safe {{/usCountry}}

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The oncologist shared that about 75 to 85 percent of breast cancer cases happen in women with no family history of the disease, and just five to 10 percent of the cases are due to inherited genes.

“This means 90 percent of women without a family history still face risk,” highlighted Dr Kumar. “Believing you are safe because no one in your family has had it makes you less likely to get screenings or notice changes like nipple changes or skin dimpling.”

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Breast cancer can occur even without a family history.

Myth 3: A biopsy will make the cancer spread faster

A core needle biopsy is an accurate way to diagnose breast cancer, and it does not cause cancer cells to spread, clarified Dr Kumar. The fear of biopsies leads some women to avoid testing, and turn to remedies or keep watching the lump.

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“Without a biopsy, doctors cannot find out if the cancer is hormone receptor-positive and HER2-positive, key details needed to plan the right treatment,” noted the oncologist.

Myth 4: Older women get breast cancer after menopause

“In India, breast cancer strikes women more often,” stated Dr Kumar. “Nearly half of all cases occur in women under 50. Many are diagnosed in their 30s.”

“Young women often ignore symptoms, thinking they are just hormonal or cysts. Doctors sometimes do the same. Breast cancer in younger women tends to grow faster and be more aggressive. Early diagnosis is vital for survival,” he added.

Myth 5: A breast cancer diagnosis means I have to lose my breast

Mastectomy is a major concern for many diagnosed with or suspecting breast cancer, but the oncologist assured that it is not the option.

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“Today, breast-conserving surgery (BCS) is common. Surgeons remove the cancer and a small amount of tissue, keeping the breast’s shape,” he shared.

“Fear of losing a breast makes many women hide their symptoms. They avoid telling family or doctors. Knowing that breast preservation is possible can help them act early. Reconstruction options are also widely available after surgery,” noted Dr Kumar.

The importance of timely detection of breast cancer

According to Dr Kumar, timely detection makes all the difference when it comes to treating breast cancer.

“When breast cancer is found early, treatment can be aggressive. There is no need for a full mastectomy or intense chemotherapy. Breast conservation is often possible. Survival rates can go above 90 percent,” he stated.

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The oncologist stressed that any new lump, nipple discharge or change in skin texture, irrespective of a person’s age, whether it hurts or if there is no family history, should be taken seriously. It is important to consult a doctor and get a breast exam and imaging, like an ultrasound or a mammogram, right away.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Swarnim Kumar is a senior consultant in the department of surgical oncology at Sterling Hospital, Bhayli, Vadodara, with over seven years of clinical experience.

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