Scared of inheriting Alzheimer’s from mom or dad? Study reveals shocking details

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects memory, behaviour and thinking capabilities of a person. In older adults, Alzheimer's s one of the leading causes of dementia. Alzheimer's is often inherited from the family tree and depends upon the gender of the person.

However, according to a recent study, it was observed that women accumulate more of the tau protein associated with Alzheimer's but are more resistant to brain shrinkage. Alzheimer's inherited from paternal side of the family can have greater risk.

Findings of the study:

The study was led by Sylvia Villeneuve, McGill University and published in Neurology. Previous studies worked in understanding the prevalence of the condition in women, more than in men. However, this recent study observed the complex biological mechanisms that are at play.

The study was conducted on 243 cognitively normal older adults with a family history of Alzheimer’s disease for 10 years. The buildup of two key proteins, beta-amyloid and tau, along with changes in brain volume and cognitive abilities were tracked. Each of these participants consisted of one parent with Alzheimer's, making them prone to the risk.

Parental inheritance of Alzheimer's can pose greater risk.(Unsplash)

Tau protein and Alzheimer's:

It was observed that women accumulated more tau protein over a period of time, when compared to men. Tau protein causes tangles in the brain and can directly damage the neurons. However, despite the risk, women demonstrated more resistance to brain shrinkage.

This showed that even when the disease-related protein accumulation was more for women, they had biological mechanisms to protect them from the condition. Scientists, though unsure, speculated hormonal differences or brain network variations as the resistant factors.

Alzheimer's and inheritance:

Previous studies observed maternal inheritance to be stronger than paternal inheritance, in case of Alzheimer’s. However, this study observed that paternal inheritance was more associated with amyloid and tau accumulation, that can lead to faster neurodegeneration.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.