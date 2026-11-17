Seizures in children can be frightening for parents, particularly when they occur suddenly or without any obvious warning. A seizure happens when there is a sudden burst of abnormal electrical activity in the brain, temporarily affecting a child's movements, behaviour, awareness or sensations. While not every seizure indicates epilepsy or a long-term neurological condition, it is important to identify the underlying cause and seek timely medical assessment. Can seizures cause behavior problems in children? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Which part of the brain do seizures affect? Seizures can present differently depending on the child's age, the area of the brain involved and the type of seizure. Some children may experience generalised body stiffening and jerking movements, lose consciousness or become unresponsive.

"Others may have brief episodes of staring, blank expressions, repetitive blinking or unusual movements of the lips and hands. These episodes may last only a few seconds, making them difficult for parents or teachers to recognise," Dr Atampreet Singh, Senior Director & Head, Neurology, ShardaCare Healthcity tells Health Shots. In some cases, children may also experience temporary confusion, sleepiness, headaches or fatigue after an episode.

What are the common causes of febrile seizures in children? One common cause of seizures in younger children is fever. Febrile seizures generally occur between six months and five years of age, often when a child's temperature rises rapidly during an infection. Although these episodes can look alarming, most simple febrile seizures do not cause permanent brain damage or indicate epilepsy. However, a child experiencing a seizure for the first time should always be medically evaluated to rule out other causes. Seizures can also occur due to epilepsy, brain infections such as meningitis or encephalitis, head injuries, low blood sugar, electrolyte imbalances or certain genetic and developmental conditions.

What should you do if a seizure lasts more than 5 minutes? Parents should seek immediate medical attention if a seizure lasts more than five minutes, if the child has difficulty breathing, turns blue, experiences repeated seizures without regaining consciousness, gets injured during the episode or does not return to their usual level of alertness. A first-time seizure also requires prompt medical assessment, even if the child appears normal afterwards. During a seizure, parents should place the child on their side on a safe surface, move nearby objects that could cause injury and loosen tight clothing around the neck. They should note how long the episode lasts. It is important not to restrain the child or put fingers, spoons, water or any other objects inside their mouth.

What is the first line treatment for seizures in children? Treatment is planned according to the child's age, seizure type, frequency, duration and the underlying cause. The doctor will first take a detailed medical history, including the circumstances surrounding the episode, family history of seizures, developmental milestones and any associated illness or fever. A neurological examination is also performed. Depending on the clinical findings, investigations may include an electroencephalogram (EEG) to assess the brain's electrical activity, blood tests to identify metabolic abnormalities and brain imaging such as an MRI when structural abnormalities or other neurological causes are suspected.

What should I do if my child has been diagnosed with epilepsy? Not every child who experiences a seizure requires long-term medication. For children diagnosed with epilepsy or those experiencing recurrent unprovoked seizures, anti-seizure medicines may be prescribed to reduce the likelihood of further episodes. The choice of medication depends on the seizure type, age, weight and individual medical profile. Some children may require additional treatment approaches, including dietary therapy such as a medically supervised ketogenic diet or, in selected difficult-to-control cases, epilepsy surgery.