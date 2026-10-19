Will my child still learn to think? An old parental worry gets a new twist with AI

When calculators arrived, some parents worried that children would stop learning arithmetic. Then, when the internet arrived, the worry became that no one would remember anything. Now it is AI: will my child still learn to think? How will children still learn the basics is the worry that every new tech tool brings. With AI now built into everyday apps, the Global Learning Foundation AI Olympiad 2026 gives students in Grades 3 to 10 a structured way to understand it. The world is turning AI-first, and it is reasonable to ask whether our children are ready. But, parents have been here before. What helped the last time The calculator did not end arithmetic. The approach was to teach the maths first and the tool second. A child who understood numbers could use a calculator and tell when an answer looked wrong. The internet taught a similar lesson. A result at the top of a search page was not necessarily correct, so children had to ask who had written the answers they got and whether it could be trusted. Banning the tool did not help, and neither did trusting it blindly. What helped was teaching children what the tool does and when not to trust it.

Students learn to understand AI tools, recognise their limitations and use technology responsibly as part of their learning journey.

What is different with AI AI follows the same pattern, with two differences. First, AI produces fluent answers that can be wrong. An AI tool writes confident sentences, and it can sound as sure when wrong as when right. Second, AI comes built into everyday tools. Children meet AI in voice assistants, video feeds and homework chatbots, often without realising it. AI learns patterns from data. If that data is incomplete or one-sided, its answers can be too. A child who knows this is better placed to ask: can I trust this? That understanding is AI literacy. Schools are finally catching up From the 2026-27 session, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a Computational Thinking and AI curriculum for Classes 3-8, with computational thinking woven into subjects from Class 3 and AI concepts arriving from Class 6. Rollouts take time. Children are meeting AI on phones and games, where nobody is explaining what is happening. Parents do not need to be experts to help. The questions that worked for calculators work here too: “What is this tool doing, how would you check it, and when would you not use it?” A structured way to learn AI The Global Learning Foundation AI Olympiad 2026 is a structured way to learn how AI works. Organised by Global Learning Foundation in association with STEMLearn.AI and Techfest, IIT Bombay, it is a national exam on AI literacy for students in Grades 3-10. Most Olympiads test what a child has already studied. This one is built around a subject most children have not met yet. The 60-minute exam, in English, is pitched at three levels. Grades 3 to 5 start with smart devices, data patterns, image and sound recognition and safe use of technology. Grades 6 to 8 move on to algorithms, data bias, neural networks and ethics. Grades 9 and 10 cover generative AI, Python programming, the machine-learning lifecycle and AI project building.

A child explores how artificial intelligence works, highlighting the importance of AI literacy and critical thinking in education.