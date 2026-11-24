A Swedish woman has earned a Guinness World Record after swimming across the 190-km-long Göta Canal, fulfilling a dream she once shared with her late father. Anna-Carin Nordin, a lifeguard and marathon swimmer, completed the challenging journey in 10 days, 10 hours and nine minutes. A Swedish marathon swimmer secured a Guinness World Record by completing a 190-km swim in memory of her late father. (guinnessworldrecords) more

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), Nordin secured the record for the fastest stage swim of the Göta Canal (female).

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Fulfilling a dream she shared with her father Around two-and-a-half years ago, Nordin and her father, Karl-Erik, began planning an ambitious swimming expedition across Sweden. While Nordin would undertake the swim, her father would assist her with logistics as part of the support team.

However, Karl-Erik suffered a severe stroke and died before the duo could put their plan into action. Despite the devastating loss, Nordin decided to continue with the expedition as a tribute to her father.

“In many ways, it became our swim, not just mine,” she told GWR.

The father-daughter duo had previously worked together during her 333-km swimming expedition around the Swedish island of Öland in 2020.

Swimming 20 km every day Nordin began her record-breaking swim in Mem on May 17, 2026, and reached Sjötorp on May 27. She divided the journey into 20 stages, navigating 58 canal locks along the way.

She accomplished the feat without wearing a wetsuit, relying only on a swimming costume, cap and goggles.

“The biggest challenge was definitely the cold water,” she said.

According to Sveriges Radio, water temperatures ranged between 12°C and 14°C during the expedition.

Nordin covered approximately 20 km every day. Despite the demanding schedule, she found encouragement in local residents who cheered her on and offered refreshments.

She subsequently continued towards Gothenburg, reaching the city on June 6, although adverse weather and dangerously low water temperatures forced her to skip certain sections.

Not her first world record Nordin, who grew up in Lidingö, near Stockholm, began swimming competitively at an early age, according to her official website.

In 2013, she became the world's first woman to complete the Oceans Seven challenge, which involves swimming across seven challenging open-water channels and straits around the world.

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Her achievements include crossing the English Channel, the Strait of Gibraltar, Japan's Tsugaru Strait and New Zealand's Cook Strait. She was also inducted into the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame in 2018.

For Nordin, however, her latest record carried a deeply personal significance, allowing her to honour her father's memory through their shared passion.