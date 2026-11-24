Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.
One club, 345 wins: Diego Simeone's remarkable rise to the top of La Liga's managerial charts
The Argentine's 345th LaLiga win came in his 567th match, 189 fewer than former Atletico boss Aragones needed to reach 344 victories.
Diego Simeone has etched his name in the Spanish record books as the manager with the most wins in La Liga history. The Argentine has transformed Atletico Madrid over the past 15 years, turning them into a side capable of challenging Barcelona and Real Madrid for the league title, something that was not the case when he took charge in 2011.
The 3-0 win over Getafe saw Simeone surpass Luis Aragones to become the manager with the most La Liga victories.
The Argentine's 345th La Liga win came in his 567th match, 189 fewer than former Atletico boss Aragones needed to reach 344 victories. Simeone's numbers carry even greater significance given his longevity at the club, having managed Atletico for over 15 seasons. The way Atletico are competing in the league this season (third at the moment) could extend his stay further, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.
|Season
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Points
|League finish
|2011-12*
|22
|10
|7
|5
|37
|5th
|2012-13
|38
|23
|7
|8
|76
|3rd
|2013-14
|38
|28
|6
|4
|90
|1st
|2014-15
|38
|23
|9
|6
|78
|3rd
|2015-16
|38
|28
|4
|6
|88
|3rd
|2016-17
|38
|23
|9
|6
|78
|3rd
|2017-18
|38
|23
|10
|5
|79
|2nd
|2018-19
|38
|22
|10
|6
|76
|2nd
|2019-20
|38
|18
|16
|4
|70
|3rd
|2020-21
|38
|26
|8
|4
|86
|1st
|2021-22
|38
|21
|8
|9
|71
|3rd
|2022-23
|38
|23
|8
|7
|77
|3rd
|2023-24
|38
|24
|4
|10
|76
|4th
|2024-25
|38
|22
|10
|6
|76
|3rd
|2025-26
|38
|21
|6
|11
|69
|4th
|2026-27**
|13
|10
|1
|2
|31
|3rd
|Total
|567
|345
|123
|99
|1,158
Simeone's Laliga record every season so far
Battling with bigger legacy clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid, Simeone has made a mark of his own, and his record at Atlético Madrid speaks for itself. He has guided the club to two La Liga titles, in 2013-14 and 2020-21, and finished second in the following two seasons, 2017-18 and 2018-19. Atlético have also finished third in nine campaigns and fourth in two under his tenure, with fifth in his first season, 2011-12, remaining his lowest finish.
|Most LaLiga wins by a manager
|Rank
|Manager
|LaLiga wins
|1
|Diego Simeone
|345
|2
|Luis Aragonés
|344
|3
|Miguel Muñoz
|323
|4
|Ernesto Valverde
|278
|5
|Manuel Pellegrini
|271
Simeone stands tall
Simeone's achievement stands out not just because he has moved past Aragones, but also because of how he has built his record. The Argentine has collected all 345 of his La Liga wins with Atletico Madrid.
Aragones reached 344 victories across eight clubs - Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Betis, Espanyol, Mallorca, Sevilla, Valencia and Real Oviedo. Miguel Munoz, who managed Real Madrid and Las Palmas, is third with 323 wins.
Ernesto Valverde's 278 victories came across spells with Athletic Bilbao, Espanyol, Villarreal, Valencia and Barcelona, while Manuel Pellegrini has 273, having managed Villarreal, Real Madrid, Málaga and Real Betis in La Liga.
Unlike his rivals on the list, Simeone has amassed his entire tally at one club, making the record a reflection of the longevity and consistency of his tenure at Atletico.
Beyond his record in La Liga, the Argentine has also brought eight trophies to Atletico Madrid since taking charge in December 2011.
His side won the Copa del Rey in 2012-13 and the Spanish Super Cup in 2014, while in Europe, they lifted the Europa League in 2012 and 2018, followed by the UEFA Super Cup in both years. The Champions League is the one trophy that has eluded him. Atletico reached the final twice under his watch, in 2014 and 2016, but lost to city rivals Real Madrid on both occasions.