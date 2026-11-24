The Argentine's 345th La Liga win came in his 567th match, 189 fewer than former Atletico boss Aragones needed to reach 344 victories. Simeone's numbers carry even greater significance given his longevity at the club, having managed Atletico for over 15 seasons. The way Atletico are competing in the league this season (third at the moment) could extend his stay further, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

The 3-0 win over Getafe saw Simeone surpass Luis Aragones to become the manager with the most La Liga victories.

Diego Simeone has etched his name in the Spanish record books as the manager with the most wins in La Liga history. The Argentine has transformed Atletico Madrid over the past 15 years, turning them into a side capable of challenging Barcelona and Real Madrid for the league title, something that was not the case when he took charge in 2011.

Battling with bigger legacy clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid, Simeone has made a mark of his own, and his record at Atlético Madrid speaks for itself. He has guided the club to two La Liga titles, in 2013-14 and 2020-21, and finished second in the following two seasons, 2017-18 and 2018-19. Atlético have also finished third in nine campaigns and fourth in two under his tenure, with fifth in his first season, 2011-12, remaining his lowest finish.

Simeone stands tall Simeone's achievement stands out not just because he has moved past Aragones, but also because of how he has built his record. The Argentine has collected all 345 of his La Liga wins with Atletico Madrid.

Aragones reached 344 victories across eight clubs - Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Betis, Espanyol, Mallorca, Sevilla, Valencia and Real Oviedo. Miguel Munoz, who managed Real Madrid and Las Palmas, is third with 323 wins.

Ernesto Valverde's 278 victories came across spells with Athletic Bilbao, Espanyol, Villarreal, Valencia and Barcelona, while Manuel Pellegrini has 273, having managed Villarreal, Real Madrid, Málaga and Real Betis in La Liga.

Unlike his rivals on the list, Simeone has amassed his entire tally at one club, making the record a reflection of the longevity and consistency of his tenure at Atletico.

Beyond his record in La Liga, the Argentine has also brought eight trophies to Atletico Madrid since taking charge in December 2011.

His side won the Copa del Rey in 2012-13 and the Spanish Super Cup in 2014, while in Europe, they lifted the Europa League in 2012 and 2018, followed by the UEFA Super Cup in both years. The Champions League is the one trophy that has eluded him. Atletico reached the final twice under his watch, in 2014 and 2016, but lost to city rivals Real Madrid on both occasions.