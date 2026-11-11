Police couple runs handcuffed together for 101 km in Spain, earns Guinness World Record

A couple from Spain, both working in law enforcement, have set a Guinness World Record after running 101 kilometres (62.7 miles) while handcuffed to each other. A Spanish couple overcame mountainous terrain and physical restraints to set a world record with a 101-km run. (guinnessworldrecords)

(Also read: Guinness World Records checks evidence, measurements and official guidelines before certifying a record)

According to a report published by Guinness World Records on November 9, the couple, Jessica Muñoz Paredes and Pelayo Álvarez Revuelta, accomplished the feat on May 9, 2026, earning the record for the farthest distance run while handcuffed by a team of two.

Jessica, 46, is a police officer, while Pelayo, 40, serves in the Spanish Civil Guard. Both share a passion for physical challenges and wanted to achieve something extraordinary together.

Couple completes gruelling 101-km race The couple participated in a 101-km race organised by the Spanish Army in Ronda, southern Spain. The challenging route passed through mountainous terrain, making their attempt particularly demanding.

Jessica explained that running together required constant coordination, mutual understanding and adjustments to each other's movements.

Despite the physical restrictions, the couple had mentally prepared themselves for the challenge. Several other competitors withdrew from the race, making their successful finish even more meaningful.

The two also wanted to highlight their professions and demonstrate how cooperation could help people overcome difficulties.

Handcuffs became a symbol of teamwork Jessica described the experience as a lesson in trust and perseverance.

"When we started, we were still two individuals; over the course of the kilometres, we became a team," she told Guinness World Records.

The couple recalled several memorable moments, including passing military barracks, watching the sunset and receiving encouragement from family members along the route.

(Also read: British runner solves 4 Rubik’s Cubes, runs a mile in just over 5 minutes to set world record)

Jessica said the support reminded them that they "were not alone."

Although they hope to undertake more physical challenges together, they are not currently planning another world record attempt.

The couple also hope their achievement will inspire their children, Yeray and Mia, to pursue their ambitions through hard work, dedication and perseverance.