British runner solves 4 Rubik’s Cubes, runs a mile in just over 5 minutes to set world record

A British runner has set a Guinness World Record after solving four Rubik’s Cubes and completing a mile-long run in just five minutes and 9.25 seconds. A British runner set a Guinness World Record after solving four Rubik’s Cubes and completing a mile in just over five minutes. (Guinness World Record)

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George Scholey, a speedcubing champion from Northamptonshire, achieved the feat on October 12 at Central Tech High School in Toronto, Canada.

According to a Guinness World Records report published on November 6, Scholey secured the title for the fastest time to complete a puzzle cube mile, adding another unusual achievement to his collection of records.

How did he complete the challenge? The challenge required Scholey to solve a Rubik’s Cube before running each lap of a 400-metre track, repeating the process four times to complete a full mile.

Despite windy conditions, he began by solving his first cube in nine seconds before completing the opening lap in 67 seconds. He solved the second cube in 10.5 seconds and maintained his running pace, finishing another lap in 67 seconds.

His third cube took just 8.5 seconds, his fastest solve of the challenge, although he completed the subsequent lap in 70 seconds.

For the final round, Scholey solved the fourth cube in 9.5 seconds before covering the remaining distance in 68 seconds. The last lap was slightly longer to ensure he completed the full mile.

He finished in 5 minutes and 9.25 seconds, beating the previous record of 5:22.75, set by American Jake Hanson in June 2026.

Seven weeks of training Scholey spent seven weeks preparing for the attempt, sharing updates on Instagram as he worked to improve his running and speedcubing abilities.

During training, he managed to solve a cube in just 3.86 seconds and recorded a mile time of 4 minutes and 50 seconds during a relay event.

Not his first world record Scholey previously made headlines in 2022 after solving 500 Rubik’s Cubes while skateboarding. A month later, he completed 6,931 cubes in 24 hours.

He also solved 520 cubes while running the 2024 London Marathon, although that record was later broken by Spain’s Toti Moragas Pardell, who solved 561.

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After completing his latest challenge, Scholey celebrated with his friends and described himself as “absolutely buzzing.”