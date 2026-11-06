Bhutan builds and consecrates 108 Buddhist stupas in just 9 hours, enters Guinness World Records

Bhutan has set a Guinness World Record after 108 Buddhist stupas were built and consecrated simultaneously in just nine hours. The feat took place in Gelephu on November 1, with volunteers working at multiple sites along the Mau Chhu River and monks performing the consecration ceremonies. Bhutan's record-setting project brought 108 Buddhist stupas to Gelephu. (Bhutan Broadcasting Service)

How did Bhutan set the Guinness World Record? According to Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS), the initiative began at 3 am, with volunteers divided into teams of 20 to 23 members. Each team worked at a designated location along the river to build the stupas simultaneously.

Once the structures were complete, monks consecrated them in keeping with Bhutanese religious traditions. The simultaneous construction and consecration of all 108 stupas formed the basis of the record.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil explained that the team had set a minimum requirement of 85 newly built stupas for the record. Each structure had to be constructed at the same time and then consecrated according to local customs.

The Guinness team verified the achievement through documentation and video evidence, with monks present at the different locations to witness the ceremonies. After reviewing the material and checking that it met the required guidelines, the adjudicator confirmed the new record.

Swapnil also praised the Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority for coming up with an idea that had not been attempted before. He said the speed and quality of the construction made the event particularly memorable.

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Why did Bhutan build 108 Buddhist stupas? The project is also linked to Bhutan's plans for Gelephu Mindfulness City, a proposed economic hub that aims to combine development with the country's cultural and spiritual traditions. The official Gelephu Mindfulness City website says the project draws on Bhutan's values, with a focus on mindfulness and living in harmony with nature.

The number 108 also holds significance in Buddhism. According to a Bhutan Broadcasting Service report, it is associated with the 108 earthly desires that devotees seek to overcome.

The project brought together volunteers and monks for a shared religious undertaking. The 108 stupas along the Mau Chhu River are expected to serve as a lasting landmark in Gelephu and reflect the place of Buddhist traditions in Bhutanese life.