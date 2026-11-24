The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s 25-basis point repo rate hike in October 2026 came after nearly four years of pauses and rate cuts. Banks have since raised fixed deposits and yields on bonds and money market securities have moved up. The rate hike has already reached savers but rising rates doesn’t mean a blanket gain for investors. Depending on the type of fixed income investment you hold, you may stand to gain or lose. So far, interest rates on government-run small savings schemes such as National Savings Certificate, Post Office Scheme (deposit), Public Provident Fund, Senior Citizens Savings Scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, among others, haven’t changed. The rate hike has already reached savers but rising rates doesn’t mean a blanket gain for investors. (Unsplash) more

The change will be most visible in your bank fixed deposit, debt mutual funds and non-convertible debentures or corporate bonds. Here is what you should keep in mind in a market environment where more rate hikes are expected.

Leading private and public sector banks have revised their fixed deposit rates upwards. But your return only means something after you have considered tax and inflation impact. Take HDFC Bank, which has raised its rate on deposits of three years and above from 6.4% to 6.6%. A ₹10 lakh deposit for 37 months, starting December 1, 2026, will now earn ₹2,23,820, ₹7,200 more than at the earlier rate. In the highest tax bracket, the tax rate including health and education cess is 31.2%, a tax of ₹69,830. That cuts the post-tax gain to ₹1,53,990 for a final investment value of ₹11,53,990.

Now assume inflation of 5.2% a year—RBI’s FY27 forecast. To keep its purchasing power over 37 months, ₹10 lakh would need to grow to ₹11,69,180. Your deposit falls about ₹15,000 short. In other words, after three years at 6.6%, the money you get back buys less than your original ₹10 lakh did.

That’s for someone in the 30% tax bracket, a lower tax rate, can afford you more, but only marginally. Even with rates rising, moving more money into deposits may not earn you much.

Lovaii Navlakhi, CEO, International Money Matters Pvt Ltd, says any portfolio move should be weighed against personal goals rather than made in isolation. “For many salaried investors, there is a meaningful allocation to debt through NPS or EPF, which is reasonable return, low risk and partially tax free. Unless there is an over allocation to equity, which necessitates rebalancing into safer assets like fixed deposit, there is no obvious case to shift. Also, what’s clear is that rates are not coming down in a hurry, what happens if there is another rate hike after you have already reallocated?” That is the other catch with deposits. Once you lock in today’s rate, you miss out on any future hikes.

Your next option is debt funds, which invest in bonds and money market securities across maturities. Unlike fixed deposits, their returns move with bond prices, and bond prices fall when rates rise and rise when rates fall. In a rising-rate cycle, that can mean short-term volatility, so the type of fund you choose matters.

There are different categories of funds you can invest in depending on your investment time period and risk appetite. Keep note that fund choice matters because returns can fluctuate based on the type of debt fund you are invested in.

A debt fund such as a liquid fund invests in securities that mature within 91 days. On the other hand, a short-term debt fund can invest in securities which mature in 1-3 years and a long-term debt fund may invest in securities with a maturity upwards of seven years.

The lower the time to maturity of a debt fund portfolio is, the steadier it’s returns are. Such funds are referred to as low duration funds. The duration of a debt fund’s portfolio measures how sensitive the price of the portfolio is to change in interest rate. The lower it is, the less sensitive its portfolio price is to changing rates. A liquid fund may have a duration of one to one-and-a-half months. A 0.5% rise in rates would cut its price by roughly 0.08%, which the interest it earns soon makes up. A long-term fund with a duration of eight years would fall roughly 4% for the same rise, and its interest income would take far longer to make up the loss.

“If interest rates go up, the part of a debt fund portfolio that’s invested in the short end or coming up for maturity keeps getting invested at higher rates. There is a clear benefit for liquid funds and other money market funds,” says R Sivakumar, CIO, Axis Mutual Fund.

As their portfolios keep maturing and being reinvested at higher rates, low duration funds benefit from rising rates with little price risk. Money market funds and ultra-short-term funds work similarly and short-term income funds can also benefit in a rising rate cycle within some small price swings.

Although debt funds have the same tax rate applicable as fixed deposits, you are taxed only on what you redeem and when you redeem.

For retail investors, the third option is corporate NCDs. You may find some bonds offered by corporates at coupons upwards of 10% a year. That’s tempting, but the thumb rule holds—higher return comes with higher risk. A 10%-12% annual return can compare to long term equity market return. If a firm is willing to offer you that return, you should be willing to settle for similar risk as well.

Check the credit rating before you look at the coupon, keep NCDs to a small part of your debt allocation and spread it across issuers.

First decide whether your debt allocation is for safety and capital preservation or for premium returns. The former requires you to allocate smartly such that your post-tax, post-inflation return is positive and adds to your original investment.

What if you want to take advantage of the cycle with a tactical bet on long duration funds? Further rate hikes may already be priced in. “The 10-year G sec yield being at 7.15%-7.30% shows that market yields are expecting the repo rate to be above 6%. Even if RBI hikes, bonds are unlikely to sell off in a big way from here,” says Sivakumar

If market expectations are priced in, for those considering a tactical allocation to long term bonds, which can gain as and when rates start to fall, this may be an opportunity to buy.

Whatever the rate cycle does, if your personal holding period is greater than a fund’s average maturity, you will make most of your return through the fund’s interest income. Thus, investors usually will gain in a rising rate trend.

“It’s not just about making the most efficient return in a particular interest rate cycle. You shouldn’t forget to consider other aspects such as the tax impact, liquidity, access to your funds, your own risk appetite and goals.The choice to shift allocation makes sense only if it works even after considering all these other factors,” says Navlakhi.

Lisa Pallavi Barbora is a freelance writer and author of Money & Her