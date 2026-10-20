Selena Gomez calls vaping a stupid habit, says nicotine addiction may have altered her voice; doctor explains health risks of e-cigarettes

Singer and actor Selena Gomez has opened up about her struggle with nicotine addiction, revealing that heavy vaping may have affected her voice. Taking to her Instagram story on October 19, the star spoke candidly about the challenges of quitting nicotine, calling vaping a habit that is “just not worth it” and encouraging others facing similar struggles to keep going. (Also read: Selena Gomez turns 33: A look at her ‘weird but brilliant’ 7-step skincare routine for glowing skin )

Selena Gomez opens up about nicotine addiction

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Discussing the possible long-term impact of vaping on her voice, Selena admitted, "I am not gonna be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot."

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The singer acknowledged that quitting nicotine can be a difficult process but stressed that it is possible. Sharing a message for those who currently vape or are trying to stop, she said, "Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you're going through it or if you're even trying to vape, it's just not worth it."

Calling vaping a ‘stupid’ habit, Selena also expressed that she has come to terms with the possibility that some fans might not like the way her voice sounds. Rather than focusing on others' opinions, she appears determined to move forward and maintain her decision to quit.

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‘I just hope that I can keep it up’

{{^usCountry}} Despite the challenges, Selena remains optimistic about staying nicotine-free. Reflecting on her progress, she said, "I am really excited because I stopped, and I just hope that I can keep it up. It's really hard, but I know if you are going through something, you can get through it." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the challenges, Selena remains optimistic about staying nicotine-free. Reflecting on her progress, she said, "I am really excited because I stopped, and I just hope that I can keep it up. It's really hard, but I know if you are going through something, you can get through it." {{/usCountry}}

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While Selena's experience highlights the personal challenges of quitting nicotine, vaping can also have broader implications for health. Although e-cigarettes are sometimes perceived as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, their aerosols can contain nicotine and other potentially harmful substances.

What are the harmful effects of vaping?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, vaping involves inhaling an aerosol produced by electronic devices such as vape pens, e-cigarettes or mods. This aerosol may contain nicotine and other potentially harmful substances in the form of tiny airborne particles.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Narayana Subramaniam, lead consultant and head of head and neck surgery and oncology at Aster Whitefield Hospitals, explained the health risks associated with e-cigarettes and debunked common myths about vaping.

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Flavoured vaping products give this whole illusion, like it’s harmless or something.

According to Dr Narayana, although vaping may expose users to fewer toxins than traditional cigarettes, it is not harmless. The aerosol can damage lung tissue, worsen coughing and wheezing, aggravate asthma and reduce lung function. Nicotine can also increase heart rate and blood pressure, contributing to cardiovascular risks.

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He further cautioned that nicotine exposure during adolescence can affect attention, impulse control and brain development. Using cigarettes alongside e-cigarettes may increase exposure to harmful substances rather than reduce risks.

Dr Narayana highlighted the possibility of severe lung complications associated with vaping products and advised people seeking to quit nicotine to consider evidence-based cessation treatments under medical supervision.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.