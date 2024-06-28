People often crave for a glowing complexion however, for those with sensitive skin, whether due to genetics or environmental factors like sun exposure and pollution, achieving a glowing complexion can be a unique challenge. From dealing with redness and irritation to finding products that won't trigger flare-ups, caring for sensitive skin requires a tailored approach. Redness to radiance: 10 essential skincare tips for sensitive skin (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Simal Soin, Founder and Chief Dermatologist at AAYNA Clinics and Chief Medical Officer at Clinikally, suggested some essential skincare tips to help individuals with sensitive skin achieve healthy, radiant skin without the discomfort -

Patch Test New Products: Before incorporating any new skincare product into your routine, it's crucial to perform a patch test. Apply a small amount of the product to a discrete area of your skin, such as behind the ear or on the inner wrist, and wait at least 48 hours to see if any adverse reactions occur. This simple step can help you avoid potential flare-ups and irritation. Choose Gentle Cleansers: Opt for mild, fragrance-free cleansers specifically formulated for sensitive skin. Look for gentle ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid that effectively cleanse without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Avoid harsh cleansers containing sulfates, alcohol, or fragrances, as these can exacerbate sensitivity and cause irritation. Moisturise Regularly: Hydration is key for sensitive skin. Choose a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic moisturiser that contains soothing ingredients like ceramides, shea butter, or colloidal oatmeal. Moisturizing regularly helps strengthen the skin's natural barrier, preventing moisture loss and reducing the risk of irritation. Sun Protection: Protecting sensitive skin from the sun's harmful UV rays is essential to prevent redness, inflammation, and premature aging. Even on overcast days, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day. Look for mineral sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which are less likely to cause irritation than chemical sunscreens. Avoid Harsh Exfoliation: While exfoliation is beneficial for removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover, sensitive skin types should approach exfoliation with caution. Instead of harsh scrubs or chemical exfoliants, opt for gentle exfoliating products with ingredients like fruit enzymes or jojoba beads. Limit exfoliation to once or twice a week to prevent over-exfoliation and irritation.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Pooja Aggarwal, Consultant - Dermatology and Cosmetology at Artemis Hospitals, asserted that people with sensitive skin need to take extra care of their skin to prevent problems like irritation, redness and discomfort and with the right skincare routine, you can keep your sensitive skin calm, healthy and glowing. She further recommended some essential tips for managing sensitive skin -

1. Use Gentle Cleansers: Make sure that you choose mild, fragrance-free cleansers specially that are formulated for sensitive skin. Refrain from using harsh ingredients like sulfates, alcohol, and fragrances, which can strip the skin of its natural oils and cause irritation.

2. Lukewarm Water: Use lukewarm water to wash your face instead of hot water, as hot water can exacerbate sensitivity by stripping away moisture. Lukewarm water helps in cleansing the skin without causing irritation.

3. Pat Dry Instead of Rubbing: After cleansing, gently pat your skin dry with a soft towel instead of rubbing it rigorously. Rubbing your skin can aggravate sensitive skin and cause redness and inflammation.

4. Moisturise Regularly: Keep your skin moisturised with a gentle, hypoallergenic moisturizer that is suitable for sensitive skin. Choose a moisturiser with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides, which help to lock in moisture and strengthen the skin barrier.

5. Sun Protection: Make sure that you protect your skin from harmful UV rays by wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day, even on cloudy days. Choose sunscreens that are specifically designed for sensitive skin and free from harsh chemicals and fragrances.

6. Patch Test New Products: Before applying new skincare products on your skin, make sure that you perform a patch test on a small area of your skin to check for any adverse reactions. This will help in preventing any potential irritation and allergic reactions.

7. Avoid Harsh Exfoliation: Be gentle when exfoliating sensitive skin to avoid aggravating it further. Use chemical exfoliants that have ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), which are milder and less abrasive than physical scrubs.

8. Limit Exposure to Irritants: Identify and avoid common irritants that can trigger sensitivity reactions in your skin, like fragrances, alcohol, harsh detergents, and certain preservatives. Use skincare products labeled as hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.

9. Have a Minimalist Skincare Routine: Have a minimalist skincare routine with fewer products to minimize the risk of irritation. Include gentle cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreen in your routine and avoid using too many active ingredients at once.

10. Stay Hydrated and Eat a Healthy Diet: Drink adequate water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out, and eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids to support overall skin health.

Sensitive skin needs special care and attention to maintain its health and wellness. By following these skincare tips, you can effectively manage your sensitive and achieve a clear, radiant complexion without irritation or discomfort. It's important that you pay attention to your skin's needs, be patient, and choose products wisely to keep your sensitive skin healthy and glowing.