Shloka Mehta and Alia Bhatt in cute outfits and matching caps enjoy pickleball date with their girl gang

She added, “Also, there’s just something about women showing up for you (and playing 2 hours of padel because you reaalllyyy wanted to!!) feeling very grateful.”

Sharing pictures from the outing, Alia showered her love for the group in the caption and also mentioned her struggles with ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder). She wrote, “Birthday celebrations continue with the best best mamas/ladies playing a lot of padel. The last few weeks have been a bit challenging getting into my days with focus (hello adhd), but this morning was just everything.”

Seems like Alia Bhatt 's 33rd birthday celebrations are far from over. On March 24, the actor shared a couple of pictures from her play date with her pickleball group, including Shloka Mehta, celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, and a few others. After the pickleball session, the group also marked Alia's birthday.

Shloka Mehta and Alia Bhatt chose cute yet sporty outfits for playing pickleball with their girl gang. Shloka looked radiant in a white sleeveless tank top with mesh detailing on the shoulders, a round neckline, and a relaxed fit. She styled the top by doing a French tuck inside the shorts she wore with it. They feature a snug fit and high waistline.

She accessorised the sporty look with a purple or pink baseball cap featuring ‘In My Paddle Era’ embroidered on the front, which Alia also wore. A smartwatch and a beaded bracelet rounded out the accessories. With her tresses left loose and no makeup, she gave the pickleball look a finishing touch.

Alia, on the other hand, opted for an indigo blue sweatshirt for the pickleball date. It features a round neckline, a white band on the borders, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs and hem, a baggy silhouette, and a drop shoulder design.

She paired the sweatshirt with a white skirt featuring pleated detailing and a mini hem. As for accessories, she went with white sneakers and a baseball cap. With her tresses left loose, a dewy bare face, a glossy nude lip shade, and blushed cheeks, she completed her no-makeup look.