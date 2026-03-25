Shloka Mehta and Alia Bhatt in cute outfits and matching caps enjoy pickleball date with their girl gang
Shloka Mehta and Alia Bhatt donned cute outfits for a pickleball date with friends. While Shloka wore a tank top and high-waisted shorts, Alia kept it simple.
Seems like Alia Bhatt's 33rd birthday celebrations are far from over. On March 24, the actor shared a couple of pictures from her play date with her pickleball group, including Shloka Mehta, celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, and a few others. After the pickleball session, the group also marked Alia's birthday.
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Sharing pictures from the outing, Alia showered her love for the group in the caption and also mentioned her struggles with ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder). She wrote, “Birthday celebrations continue with the best best mamas/ladies playing a lot of padel. The last few weeks have been a bit challenging getting into my days with focus (hello adhd), but this morning was just everything.”
She added, “Also, there’s just something about women showing up for you (and playing 2 hours of padel because you reaalllyyy wanted to!!) feeling very grateful.”
Shloka Mehta and Alia Bhatt's cute attire for a pickleball date
Shloka Mehta and Alia Bhatt chose cute yet sporty outfits for playing pickleball with their girl gang. Shloka looked radiant in a white sleeveless tank top with mesh detailing on the shoulders, a round neckline, and a relaxed fit. She styled the top by doing a French tuck inside the shorts she wore with it. They feature a snug fit and high waistline.
She accessorised the sporty look with a purple or pink baseball cap featuring ‘In My Paddle Era’ embroidered on the front, which Alia also wore. A smartwatch and a beaded bracelet rounded out the accessories. With her tresses left loose and no makeup, she gave the pickleball look a finishing touch.
Alia, on the other hand, opted for an indigo blue sweatshirt for the pickleball date. It features a round neckline, a white band on the borders, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs and hem, a baggy silhouette, and a drop shoulder design.
She paired the sweatshirt with a white skirt featuring pleated detailing and a mini hem. As for accessories, she went with white sneakers and a baseball cap. With her tresses left loose, a dewy bare face, a glossy nude lip shade, and blushed cheeks, she completed her no-makeup look.
About Alia Bhatt's ADHD diagnosis
Alia Bhatt publicly shared her ADHD diagnosis in 2024, putting the importance of taking care of one's mental health in the spotlight. The actor has often highlighted the importance of acknowledging such struggles, a perspective also shaped by her sister Shaheen Bhatt, who has publicly shared her journey with depression.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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